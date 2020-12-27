When Marsha Petersen went for a routine haircut two weeks ago, she overheard part of an intriguing story in the salon.
"There was a lady who had brought her four grandsons in for haircuts — they all had long hair, holes in their clothing and they were unkempt," Petersen said.
Other workers in the salon knew that Petersen is a Florida Guardian ad Litem — a community advocate who provides a voice in court on behalf of abused or neglected children.
They suggested that the grandmother talk with Petersen about her situation.
"I learned she was going through the paperwork to get emergency custody," Petersen said. "When you first enter the DCF (Department of Children and Families) system, you are bombarded by people. They all show up at your door ... law enforcement, social workers, investigators ... they all barge in to do a home study and a background check. She had no experience dealing with that. Most people don't."
Cindy Parker's grandsons are 13, 12, 7 and 2.
"I took her her name and phone number and told her I would try to help and at least make sure they have a Christmas," Petersen said.
She posted the situation on Facebook and received many comments from people who wanted to help by the next day.
"I knew it was too late to register for Toys for Tots, so I posted it on Friday night and by Saturday it had snowballed," Petersen said. "I've collected some things, and have gone to pick some up. They are pretty big boys; the older ones wear men's sizes. I told her this is not formally going through the Florida Guardian ad Litem program. It has to be appointed in court first. This is my personal undertaking."
Parker lives in Harbor Heights and has been living by herself on a very small budget. She is concerned about feeding the kids through Christmas break.
"Those kids are going through almost two gallons of milk a day," Petersen said. "She was able to provide them with dinner and snacks while they were in school, but now having them home all day is becoming a challenge."
So far, people have donated bikes, toys and a Christmas dinner from Publix including a turkey with all the fixings.
"I delivered it on Christmas Eve. All she had to do is heat it up," Petersen said.
The Patriot Riders of America were expected to ride by on Christmas morning along with Santa's Helpers to deliver some new toys.
Petersen, who has been a GAL in Charlotte County for the past three years, is familiar with the foster system process and the challenges that can come along with it. She fostered children in the past and has adopted one son from the system. She also has one biological son.
"Unfortunately the courts can run slow," Petersen said. "Cindy is completely overwhelmed and trying to do her very best."
Originally from St. Louis, Petersen has lived and worked in some big cities around the country, and said she's never seen a community that is so willing to help out others during hard times.
"I am just so amazed at the generosity of the people in this area," she said. "It warms my heart."
If you'd like to help the Parker family, send an email to 1346@comcast.com.
Email: sue.erwin@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.