A suspect arrested on drug charges last week allegedly told the deputy, "I have a lot of drugs in my pants," after being asked to step out of his vehicle during a traffic stop.
Trevor Coday, 21, of the 900 block of Columbia Terrace, was stopped by a deputy after failing to stop at a red traffic light on El Jobean Road before turning onto Toledo Blade Boulevard, according to an arrest affidavit. He was one of three drug arrests the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office announced via Facebook Monday.
The deputy noticed an odor of marijuana emitting from Coday's vehicle and asked if he had any marijuana inside. Coday said no, but reportedly stated he'd been smoking weed at a friend's house prior to driving. He then said he did have something in the car and handed the deputy a Pyrex bong.
When Coday was asked to get out of the vehicle, he allegedly kept putting his hand in his pocket to push a large bulge further down his pants. The deputy asked him to keep his hand out of his pocket for safety concerns.
Coday then spontaneously uttered, "I have a lot of drugs in my pants," according to the affidavit.
The deputy noticed a large bulge in the front of Coday's pants and a smaller bulge in his left front pocket. He asked what Coday had in his pocket, and Coday said, "I have a lot of weed in my pants." He also stated he had a shotgun in the car, according to the affidavit.
The deputy placed Coday in handcuffs while backup arrived, and Coday asked to call his girlfriend on his Apple Watch. According to the affidavit, he told her, "I'm going to jail for a really long time. I love you."
The bag of marijuana taken from Coday's pants contained 428.9 grams of marijuana. He also had a black jar in his other pocket containing 0.1 grams of marijuana wax. The gun, found in a large orange container on the front passenger seat, was a loaded Mossberg shotgun loaded with 5 shotgun shells.
Coday was charged with possession of marijuana over 20 grams, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The Sheriff's Office announced two additional, unrelated drugs arrests later in the day. Taion Mills, 24, of Varico, Florida, was arrested after allegedly selling a quarter pound of marijuana to an undercover deputy. The purchase took place on Friday. In total, 8.62 ounces were seized, according to the Facebook post.
Mills was also discovered to be on state probation out of Hillsborough County. He was charged in three separate Charlotte County cases with a total of three counts of selling marijuana, three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, three counts of possession of marijuana over 20 grams, and three probation violations.
Monday morning, deputies responding to a suspicious person call arrested a woman in possession of fentanyl, cocaine, meth, and several other drugs.
Jackyoln Simpkins, 35, of Fort Myers, was arrested in the parking lot of the Marathon Gas Station on Jones Loop Road in Punta Gorda. A deputy noted she appeared to be under the influence of a narcotic and asked if she had any illegal drugs in her truck. She denied consent to search the vehicle, so a canine responded to do a free-air sniff, according to a press release.
The canine reportedly alerted to the presence of drugs, and deputies searched Simpkins' vehicle, finding containers containing suspected crack cocaine and a white powder. Simpkins allegedly made a comment about the drugs containing fentanyl, so the patrol deputy stopped his search and called members of the Narcotics Unit to respond.
After obtaining a search warrant, detectives found 104.7 grams of fentanyl, 82.3 grams of cocaine in crack and powder form, 60.5 grams of methamphetamine, 12.8 grams of hydromorphone tablets, and 18.6 grams of MDMA in the vehicle, according to the press release.
They also found a variety of pills requiring a prescription, which Simpkins reportedly did not have, including oxycodone, alprazolam, diazepam, morphine sulfate, hydrocodone, suboxone, buprenorphine, hydrochloride, ecstasy, viagra, sildenafil citrate, azithromycin dihydrate, losine, zofran, mirtzapine, sulfamethoxazole trimethoprim, gabapentin. A 0.40 caliber handgun was also seized during the search.
Simpkins was charged with trafficking more than 10 grams phenethylamines, trafficking 4 or more grams of fentanyl, trafficking more than 28 grams less than 150 kilograms of cocaine, possession with intent to sell methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell synthetic narcotics schedule I or II, nine counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, seven counts of possession of harmful new legend drug without a prescription, possession of firearm or weapon by Florida convicted felon, and violation of probation.
Email: anne.easker@yoursun.com
