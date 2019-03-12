PUNTA GORDA — These aren’t your typical arts and crafts.
Punta Gorda’s Sullivan Street transformed into a creative hub this weekend where artists were proud to show off, and sell, their work.
Each vendor, whether they hand-knit little critters or bent the metal for their intricate statues themselves, had a twinkle in their eye when explaining their love, sweat and skill they put into their pieces at the Sullivan Street Arts and Craft Festival.
“Make the city your destination to stroll around, meet the artisans and take an opportunity to see what’s new and exciting,” said John Wright, the president of the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce, in a Sun column this week.
