'I’ve seen this coming for years'

Afghanistan was America’s longest war.
It began on Oct. 7, 2001 and ended as the Taliban took control of the country a few days ago.
To listen to top level experts, the sudden fall of Afghanistan after 20 years of American presence is a shock.
But to several area veterans who were once troops on the ground, the final outcome was just a matter of time.
Retired Sgt. First Class Tyler Crane, who deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan, said he’s seen it coming for years.
A U.S. Army Ranger and Purple Heart recipient, he served with the 101st Airborne from 2012-13 in Afghanistan, he said.
“If we could have fought the war the right way, instead of winning hearts and minds, we might have had some success,” Crane said.
Crane, of Port Charlotte, said they had precious little time to train the Afghan Army recruits — most of them could not read or write, and it was very difficult to “build a rapport with them.”
“It was a nearly impossible task. Our recruits were farmers and inner city kids with little or no education. The main motivator was the money – a $150 a month – which was a fortune to them,” he said. “But when it came time to fight, the majority would either hide or run.”
Ryan Hatcher, 23, is now a fulltime student using his G.I. Bill at USF in Tampa. The North Port native joined the Army after graduating North Port High School in 2016, spending May 2018-January 2019 at Forward Operating Base Dahlke.
The last several days didn’t shock him.
“I wouldn’t say I’m surprised. It’s a completely different culture; a different way of life over there,” Hatcher said.
He worked in the motor pool, but like most in the military, he had other duties. He worked “the odds and ends” of the FOB. At Dahlke, there was the stress of war around.
“Two or three times a week, we’d have rockets shot at us,” he said.
During his time there, several Americas were injured or killed.
“Not every day was the worst day ever, but there were some pretty bad days,” Hatcher said.
Kyle Corcoran, 33, of Rotonda West, spent his first two years in the U.S. Army deployed to South Korea as a fire support specialist for field artillery.
His third year, in 2011, he was deployed to Afghanistan. Due to Corcoran’s experience with drones in South Korea, the 10th Mountain Light Infantry Division teamed him with an Air Force officer to provide security for the base using drones.
The Afghanistan National Army was on the base and “considered allies,” he said.
While they were considered friendly, the chain of command didn’t want American troops to put down their guard.
“’Don’t place 100 percent trust in them because most of them were Taliban or Taliban sympathizers,’” Corcoran said he was instructed.
Hatcher was told the same — to never turn his back on them.
So for them, when the Afghani government fled and the ANA laid down their weapons without a fight, it was expected. The Taliban were friends with many ANA troops; the Taliban bought opium and marijuana from area farmers to help bring in cash for their operations.
“They were just waiting ... clearly, they were just waiting for us to leave,” Corcoran said. “Whether it was five years ago or 10 years from now, this is the exact outcome that I would believe would have happened.”
What did surprise him is the United States actually departing the nation. He felt a stint in Afghanistan would become as normal a military tour as Germany or Japan.
“I thought we were never going to leave ... We built all these bases and airfields and FOBs,” Corcoran said.
The landlocked country of Afghanistan has a history of invaders that were defeated, the Greek Empire of Alexander the Great, Genghis Khan’s hordes, the Sikhs, Russia, Great Britain and now the United States.
“Make no mistake, the Taliban are a formidable force,” Crane said. “I’m not fond of them, but they would fight tooth and nail or die trying.”
Their religion is their biggest reason, Crane said.
“They truly believe in it and would give up everything, and I mean everything, for it,” he said.
Many Taliban fighters have come from other countries to assist them in ousting the allies from the country, Crane continued.
“When the Russians invaded the country in 1979, it was us who armed and trained the Taliban to fight them,” he explained.
Crane has great admiration for the Pashtuns, who occupy the Afghanistan and northwest border with Pakistan. To him, they are not to be fooled with.
“They hid Marcus Luttrell, the U.S. Navy SEAL portrayed in the movie ‘Lone Survivor,’ from the Taliban,” he said.
Crane said he did not feel any sadness about the recent events that transpired in Afghanistan — he served his country and did his job to the best of his ability — but he does have some deep concerns about the future.
“One of my biggest fears is they may invade Pakistan and other countries in the region. It would be just like the domino effect in Vietnam, when Laos and Cambodia fell. We left huge amounts of weapons, housing for troops, food and drones,” he said. “How could we do that? They have one of the largest oil pipelines in the world at their disposal now as well.”
However, like Vietnam, he feels for the people who supported the allies whose lives are now in danger.
“I became good friends with our interpreter while I was there,” Crane said. “He was lucky. He made it back to the U.S. and now lives in Ohio. But his family remains in Afghanistan and he worries about them. He cried when I talked to him.”
Hatcher thinks most veterans will have differing opinions on the withdrawal of America and collapse of Afghanistan. He said his feelings are “kind of torn.”
“It’s good in a way that we’re not sending people over there to die — having known people over there who were killed; on the other hand, you see what we left behind ... it’s bad that billions of dollars over there are being wasted,” he said.
Hatcher thinks America should have left Afghanistan shortly after Osama bin Laden was taken out by U.S. Navy SEALs in May 2011 in Abbottabad, Pakistan.
“Once Osama bin Laden was killed, that should have been the end of it way back then,” he said.
Corcoran is now working in Sarasota. He recalls his three deployments in three and a half years with in clear detail.
“I liked Korea a little bit more than I liked Afghanistan,” he said.
His opinion on the exit is “not even a political thing,” Corcoran said.
“This isn’t a Biden thing or a Trump thing. I thought there was no way we could leave (the bases and equipment). But this is exactly what I would have imagined would have happened.”
He knows veterans have differing opinions on the politics of the pull-out.
“In this situation, the way things have turned out, no one is happy,” he said.
And he acknowledged the way this happened was strange.
“There was no good way to leave that country,” he said. “We had to get out of there. I completely agree with that. To have our troops come home is outstanding.”
But what comes next?
“Now they are more powerful than ever. That was an extreme great cause for concern. 9/11 was a tragedy and the worst we had seen. But I don’t think it’s the worst tragedy we will see... but only time will tell,” Corcoran said.
Crane said he feels let down, not by the government, but the individuals who make the decisions in Washington.
“Wars and politicians will not change,” he said. “Only the technology will change.”
Crane mentioned the video shown around the world of Afghani citizens grabbing onto a U.S. Air Force base as it flew away from a base.
“Just looking at the people hanging on the C-5 as it was taking off, then falling to their deaths because they couldn’t hang on any longer, should be burnt in their memories. People here just don’t get it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.