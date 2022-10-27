Hurricane Ian Englewood debris removal

A debris removal crew works its way up State Road 776 in Englewood on Friday morning. Tons of debris will wind up temporarily at the Englewood Sports Complex beginning this week, Sarasota County officials said.

 SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER

TALLAHASSEE - In the wake of Hurricane Ian, Florida continues to see its highest numbers of unemployment claims in more than a year, with some Southwest Florida resorts announcing large temporary layoffs.

The U.S. Department of Labor released a report Thursday that said Florida had 9,077 first-time unemployment claims during the week that ended Oct. 22, putting the state’s four-week average at 9,905 claims. Hurricane Ian hit Southwest Florida Sept. 28 before crossing the state.


