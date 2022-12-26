With the total continuing to climb, estimated insured losses from Hurricane Ian have neared $12.6 billion, according to newly posted data on the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation website.
The data showed an estimated $12,576,696,298 in insured losses as of Wednesday, up from $10,271,655,453 a month earlier.
The new data showed that 669,639 claims had been reported from the hurricane, including 463,979 claims involving residential property.
Other types of claims included such things as commercial property and auto damage. As of Wednesday, 310,233 claims had been closed with payments made, while 153,309 claims had been closed without payments.
The Category 4 Ian made landfall Sept. 28 in Southwest Florida before crossing the state. Lee County has had the most claims reported, with 238,633 as of Wednesday.
It was followed by Charlotte County, with 100,052 claims, and Sarasota County, with 68,173 claims.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency broke the numbers down a bit more in a Friday news release.
“Since the federal disaster declaration for Hurricane Ian, DeSoto County residents have received more than $27.7 million in federal funds as of Dec. 19,” it stated.
In Charlotte County, that number is more than $250 million as of Dec. 19.
That’s included nearly $70 million in grants to more than 25,000 renters and homeowners; more than $180 million in Small Business Administration loans for businesses, renters and homeowners, the news release said.
Other federal programs have included more than $45 million in “Housing Assistance grants for home repair, home replacement, and/or rental assistance.”
Another nearly $25 million in grants have helped replace “essential household items and for other critical disaster-related expenses,” the news release states.
Rental assistance has gone to more than 3,100 residents while the Disaster Survivor Assistance has visited more than 20,500 Charlotte County homes.
The SBA low-interest disaster loans have been OK’d for 2,649 Charlotte County applicants, divvying up the $180 million.
In DeSoto County, nearly $17 million in FEMA grants has been allocated to 4,188 homeowners and renters while nearly $11 million in SBA low-interest disaster loans was approved.
Rental assistance has gone to more than 850 DeSoto County residents while the Disaster Survivor Assistance has visited more than 6,600 DeSoto County homes.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.