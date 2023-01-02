PUNTA GORDA — The roof literally fell in on Sandman Books co-owner Scott Hill. Twice.
It was two blows out of many that have rained down on the independent bookstore since it first opened 13 years ago in Punta Gorda.
The second ceiling collapse, on the day after Christmas, left Hill with a concussion that put him out of commission while the shop was being packed up for indefinite storage.
As more drywall fell, his wife, co-owner Heidi Lange, and volunteers raced against time to rescue the remaining books before the shop’s lease came to an abrupt end on New Year’s Eve.
They were only the most recent setbacks for a bookstore that fans thought would have a never-ending story.
Some felt the place, named after author Neil Gaiman’s fantasy comic-book series, was magical. It’s had its own bookstore cat for so long that he became part of the store’s logo. Visitors could lose themselves in its maze of stacks.
Since opening in 2009 on Burnt Store Road with an inventory of about 15,000 books, Sandman’s shelves would hold nearly 10 times that number in its new Duncan Road location.
It stocked 100,000 books, mostly used — not counting those that Hill used to construct their famous book arches, 6-foot-tall replicas of Roman aqueducts, built entirely of used books.
Lange said, “We almost went out of business during Burnt Store Road’s widening, until we moved here. Then we survived the pandemic with curbside pickup, free delivery and online sales.”
But Hurricane Ian and the building’s landlords — Gabriel Kirshberger and NXK Investments — dealt the shop additional blows that proved impossible to overcome.
To begin with, the ceiling at 5240 Duncan Road had been damaged by leaks from unpermitted, improperly installed HVAC units. In 2019, when Sandman moved in, now-retired code enforcement officer Andre Deschenes reported that it was among the “top 5 worst installs I have seen.”
On Sept. 28, Hurricane Ian ripped through Punta Gorda, tearing the roof off the building. The storm raged inside the bookshop for hours, wreaking havoc with custom displays and dumping thousands of gallons of water inside.
When Sandman first moved to Duncan Road, Lange said, they’d brought 3,200 boxes of books with them. After their estimated $1 million hurricane loss, they saved only 650 boxes.
By Halloween, the owners had done mold mitigation, cleaned up debris, repaired the lights, cleaned the floors and were ready to open in time for holiday shoppers (with the damaged sections of the store closed off for repair).
It soon became clear that the landlord’s post-hurricane roof repairs weren’t sufficient.
A heavy thunderstorm in early November flooded the shop from above with thousands more gallons of rainwater. For the first time, the ceiling fell in on Scott Hill.
At the time, Lange confessed, “We are scared (the landlord) will use this as an excuse to try to terminate our lease.”
Tropical Storm Nicole arrived a week later, flooding the interior again.
Armed with shop vacs and power tools, the owners cleaned up a third time, while the landlord’s crew patched the still-damaged roof.
A week after Thanksgiving, a devastating text message arrived.
With 11 years left on Sandman’s 15-year lease, Lange and Hill were told: “NXK Investments has terminated the lease due to the amount of damages at this time. …We are terribly sorry but you have until 12/31 to clear (out of) the building.”
Kirshberger did not respond to a request for comment.
While the couple was packing up their stock the day after Christmas, the ceiling collapsed on Hill again, despite the roof’s having passed a recent county inspection.
Bits of drywall and plaster continued to fall as the Sandman crew rushed to box their remaining books by the New Year’s Eve deadline. County inspectors assured them the property was safe, but they nevertheless avoided areas with the worst damage.
They’d run out of storage space but, in a final gesture to the community, Lange boxed up the last remaining volumes to donate to local teachers, schools, libraries and churches.
The future of Sandman Books remains uncertain.
“I’d love to find a new location in Charlotte County,” said Lange. “But there’s nowhere else to move that isn’t crazy expensive. Meanwhile, we’ll sell online, like before.”
