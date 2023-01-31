EarthOrigins Sign
Murdock Carrousel’s Earth Origins Market plans to build back better after Hurricane Ian.
 SUN PHOTO BY SUE WADE

TALLAHASSEE — Hurricane Ian recovery efforts helped state general-revenue tax collections in December that topped projections by 14.9 percent.

But in a report released Tuesday, economists continued to express concerns about inflation, Floridians digging deeper into personal savings and conditions in the housing market.


