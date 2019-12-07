ENGLEWOOD — Local developer Richard Lake wants to bypass a rejection by a Charlotte County board for his proposed assisted-living facility near the Englewood waterfront.
The county's attorney's office will ask commissioners Tuesday to accept a modified version of Lake's proposal. Lake filed a request for relief with the county in July a month after the Board of Zoning Appeals, or BZA, rejected his proposal. That board had voted 2-1 against his plan for a facility with up to 40 beds on South McCall Road.
"(T)he BZA succumbed to a large group of neighborhood opposition who unreasonably wants to prevent any development of the Commercial Property unless it is a single family residence based on the unfounded premise that such development will worsen the purposed pre-existing traffic and parking problem on Point of Pines Road caused by Landy's Restaurant," the request states.
In the revised plan, Lake reportedly agreed to limit the number of assisted living units to six. He agreed to extensive landscape buffering and a stormwater pond with a passive recreation walkway. No 18-wheel trucks are allowed following construction, and Lake must maintain a fleet of vans to evacuate all the residents.
The site is next to a parking lot for Landy's, and is not accessible from any of the streets around it including Point of Pines Road. In his appeal, Lake described how he mistakenly thought he had access to the commercial land when he bought it in 2015. So he bought neighboring residential properties in 2017, but still couldn't gain access. He had requested a rezone of the residential lots to commercial, but commissioners denied it. Neighbors showed up at that land use meeting to object to what was then a proposed hotel.
Lake came back with the assisted-living facility, but single-family home owners showed up again to object in June. The hearing on that proposal lasted more than three hours. Some said they would only approve another single-family home, according to Lake's appeal. Others predicted too much noise and traffic. And the attorney they hired pointed out that the county's comprehensive plan discourages placing facilities with vulnerable populations in the coastal high hazard zones.
State law encourages the appeals process, so the county notified the neighbors of the mediation option. The parties selected a mediator and met in September.
The commission's regular meeting begins 9 a.m., 18500 Murdock Circle.
