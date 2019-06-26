The possibility:
Attendance is so low at Tampa Bay Rays games that owner Stu Sternberg has threatened to move to Montreal before. Now, the team is doing well, and attendance is still low. So he's got permission from the Major League Baseball Commission to explore spending part of the season in Canada and part in Tampa Bay. That could leave Port Charlotte out of the mix for spring training.
Economic impact of spring training in Charlotte County (2019):
- 16 games in 2019
- $13,885,000 overall economic benefit in 2019 (benefit involves overnight visitors and day trippers)
- 4.5 percent drop in economic benefit from 2018
- 65.3 percent of spring training attendees in 2019 were visitors
- 66 percent of those who stayed in hotels said the game was the primary reason for coming to Charlotte County (they stayed an average of 4.2 nights, many planned to return)
What leaders are saying:
"I think it would have a significant impact on the community in the negative manner," said Julie Mathis, director of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce. "I hope it doesn't happen."
"We haven't had any indication from the Rays that they plan to take spring training out of Charlotte County either before the contract ends on 2024, or after," said Brian Gleason, Charlotte County spokesperson. "We're operating as if they're going to continue to be here ... We have a strong relationship with the Rays."
"I would love to see them stay here," said Charlotte County Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch. "I think we've had a good working relationship with the Rays ... I understand there are economic pressures that the team faces. I've been to games in St. Petersburg and most of the time, the fans are rooting for the opponent, not the Rays."
"I'm sure at some point we'll sit down and talk," Deutsch said of the county and the Rays.
"At this point, it's not really a hot button topic in the Englewood area," said Ed Hill, executive director of the Englewood Chamber of Commerce.
What fans heading into Stone Crabs game Tuesday say:
"I'm not going to go to St. Pete," said Tim Sullivan of Punta Gorda, who likes to go to Rays games when they play the Yankees.
Of Sternberg's proposal, Sullivan said: "It's a business. They know what they're doing."
"That would really be devastating for Port Charlotte," said Paul Rizzo of Port Charlotte, formerly of New Jersey. "I think it's going to cause a lot of logistical problems," he added, about Sternberg's proposal.
"I love this facility here, because this is where the Rays have spring training and I get to see the Yankees," Rizzo said. "You also have a lot of sponsorships," Rizzo said of local businesses and organizations who have events and displays at the spring training games. "That's less exposure for the sponsors."
Gary O'Brien is from Sarasota and says it takes him the same amount of time to get to the Charlotte Sports Park as to Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg.
"It would be OK for me. I'd still come down here for the Stone Crabs," O'Brien said.
Steven Swanson and Lori Edelstein of Englewood said they would be very disappointed if the Rays stopped playing in Port Charlotte.
"We used to come when our kids were little," said Edelstein.
"It's such a convenient park to come to," said Swanson. "We usually come with a neighborhood group. It's easy in, easy out."
Ron Seiffer of Port Charlotte has season tickets to the Rays spring training games.
"We're very concerned that it looks like the days are numbered," Seiffer said of the Rays spring training in Port Charlotte. "It sounds like an impossible thing that they're trying to do. ... I would not go up there. What I would do is I would go to North Port (to see the Atlanta Braves spring training).
John O'Korn of Punta Gorda understands the Rays' dilemma.
"Ron (Seiffer) and I just think it's time for the Rays to leave. (Tampa) is not a baseball city," O'Korn said.
"It's not going to happen soon," Josh Seigel reassured himself, adding that he expects he'd be in college by then. Seigel is a Rays fan from childhood.
