Betty Gissendanner pleaded for residents to examine their conscience before voting this past election season.
Gissendanner was no stranger to standing up for what’s right. Having marched against racism since she was a young girl in Alabama, she was a local political champion who stood up for those who were marginalized and forgotten.
“If something is wrong, you’ve got to do something about it,” Gissendanner told the Sun in 2015 at the 50th anniversary of the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
Gissendanner died Wednesday after battling colon cancer. She was 67.
“The earthly struggle is now over,” Gissendanner’s son, William “Doug” Gissendanner, wrote on her Facebook page. “While completely heartbroken, as this is a pain deeper than any I’ve ever known, I’m reminded of God’s tremendous love for us both, which goes well beyond my comprehension.”
Born March 10, 1951, Gissendanner was one of 10 children of sharecropper parents in Alabama. She was the first in her family to graduate from high school and college, according to an interview in September 2018. She graduated from Troy University with a degree in nursing, and had a graduate degree from Wichita State University, also in nursing.
Growing up in the days of Jim Crow, she was among the first 22 black children to integrate Dale County High School. As she was bullied, the principal of the newly integrated public school stood up for her, just as she spent her life speaking up for the oppressed.
The outspoken voice of the Charlotte County Democratic Club served most recently as their vice chair, but has also been the president and treasurer in the past. She also served as treasurer of the Charlotte County Women’s Club and Vice Chair of the Democratic Party.
Charlotte County Democratic chairman Patrick Hurley met with Gissendanner after the 2016 election about what needed to be fixed. She asked him: “We all talk about needing to change something. My question to you is: What will you do to make a change?”
“She listened to people complain, then challenged them to take action,” Hurley said in a statement Wednesday. “She was so effective at that.”
Hurley said the Charlotte County Democrats are saddened by her loss, but also have a collective feeling of luck for having known her.
“She’s one of those people who come through in our lives and has an impact,” he said. “She makes people better.”
The Charlotte County Democrats intend to create a scholarship in her name, as well as hold a special honorary program for her at their fundraising event April 13, Hurely said.
Gissendanner spent her life fighting for women’s rights, civil rights and voting rights. She also spent her time mentoring for Take Stock in Children.
“If there is an injustice, I’m there trying to call it out and say this is wrong,” Gissandanner told the Sun in 2015.
She also reminded others to find common ground, and work with those who thought differently.
“Remember, democracy is like a contact sport,” she said on the Charlotte County Democrats’ blog in 2018. “Engage in conversation, but talk less about policy and more about our shared values.”
Gissendanner ran for state representative in district 71 back in 2008, narrowly losing to Kenneth Roberson by about 7,000 votes.
Gissendanner’s funeral is set for 11 a.m. at Edgewater United Methodist Church.
Viewings are set for today from 2:30-3:30 p.m. at Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery, 9400 Indian Spring Cemetery Road, Punta Gorda, FL 33950; and Friday from 10-11 a.m. at Edgewater United Methodist Church, 19190 Cochran Blvd., Port Charlotte, FL 33948.
Interment will be at Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery following the funeral service. A reception is scheduled from 1-3 p.m. at Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery.
Pictures of Betty posted by her friends can be found at https://lovebetty.smugmug.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for contributions to Edgewater United Methodist Church, or to the Charlotte Local Education Foundation.
