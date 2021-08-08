Anytime I hear that one of our journalists is working on a story about Sunseeker, I jokingly say, "Here come the pageviews."
And that's what happened last week. We published a story about the fact that the Sunseeker project will be restarted. Bam! Thousands of pageviews within an hour.
For those of you not familiar with Sunseeker, it's a massive resort owned by Allegiant Air. It's on Tamiami Trail on the Port Charlotte side of the harbor. If you're heading to Punta Gorda, you can't miss the giant construction cranes that dot the sky there.
When COVID-19 hit, the project was halted but the cranes were kept onsite. For more than a year, we have all wondered what would happen with that massive project.
Now we know. Allegiant Air plans to start up construction and finish the project.
There are many more details, including the fate of a local country club that Allegiant Air owns. To read the full story, visit:
No. 2: 'Tons of dead fish' as red tide hits Englewood
Last week's No. 1 story was about red tide being seen in the area. This week, the second, third and fourth most popular stories are all about red tide. I've wrapped them into the No. 2 spot because all three stories are updates on the red tide that visited Englewood.
Manasota Key beaches got hit hard this past Sunday when, as the headline says, "tons of dead fish" began landing on the shores of Englewood Beach and places nearby. One source in the story said people could smell the red tide before even arriving at the beach.
If you don't know the smell of red tide, count yourself lucky. It's nauseating. It causes your eyes to water and can even give you a sore throat. For some people with respiratory issues, red tide can cause serious problems.
It's true that red tide can occur naturally but those of us who have lived here for a while remember when red tide stayed on our shores a few years ago for months and months, day after nauseating day.
Our collective fear is that we may see something like that again. Let's hope not.
To see what happened in Englewood and hear from the experts, visit:
No. 3: Woman arrested for prostitution connected to local massage parlor
Somebody being arrested for prostitution is likely not what caused this story to get so many pageviews. I'm guessing many people read and shared the story because the woman who was arrested was tied to a local massage parlor.
In this case, police said she worked at Healing Touch Spa-Asian Massage in the 200 block of West Miami Avenue in Venice.
To read the full story of what allegedly happened, visit:
No. 4: Convicted killer of 11-year-old Florida girl dies in prison
Hopefully, we never have to publish a story again about this awful person.
Joseph Smith was convicted of abducting, raping and killing an 11-year-old girl in Sarasota as she walked home in 2004. Smith was on death row for taking the life of Carlie Brucia.
He died in prison last week, and the story about his death is at No. 4. The story we published online can be read at:
No. 5: Your car might soon be on camera in Charlotte County
I think I'm safe in saying that most people generally don't like traffic cameras. I've never heard somebody say, "I'm so glad they're putting in traffic cams."
When we ran a story about traffic cameras coming to Charlotte County, I instinctively knew that people were not going to be happy and would share the story. But I gotta say, I do like these cameras.
Here's why: they are license plate readers. These are not cameras that check to see whether you stopped at a red light. These cameras look for stolen cars. Or imagine if a parent abducted a child and the police knew the license plate number of the car. Having those tag readers makes finding the bad guys a whole lot easier.
Yes, it still feels a tad like an invasion of privacy. But I think the good outweighs the bad. To form your own opinion, read the story at:
Ronald Dupont Jr. is the digital editor for The Daily Sun and the Venice Gondolier. He can be reached at Ronald.Dupont@YourSun.com.
