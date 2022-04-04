PORT CHARLOTTE — A wellness check led to the arrest of a third party for aggravated assault and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon.
The wellness check was conducted at a home on Mallory Avenue by a Charlotte County deputy on Thursday. The deputy told investigators he encountered a subject who wanted to leave the residence.
According to the arrest report, the subject went into the house to collect his belongings. When he did, he kept a phone line open with the deputy; over the line, the deputy said that he heard an adult male voice say: "If you say anything, I'm gonna kill you."
The voice on the phone was identified as belonging to another resident of the home, Thomas Edward Paige III, 35.
When the subject of the wellness check came back out of the house, he was brought to a CCSO District Office and spoke with authorities. The subject alleged Paige had been selling methamphetamine out of the residence for some time.
The subject said Paige had accused him of stealing from his supply earlier that day. According to the arrest report, the subject said that Paige held a pistol to his head and threatened to shoot him if the narcotics were not found.
Charlotte County deputies also found that Paige had previously been convicted for possession of methamphetamine in Okaloosa County in 2017. He was subsequently arrested and charged; he is currently being held at Charlotte County Jail on $150,000 total bond.
