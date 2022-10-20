PORT CHARLOTTE - Deputies arrested an Illinois resident on Monday for allegedly stabbing a homeless man in his sleep.
When law enforcement made contact with the suspect, he allegedly said "I stabbed him" with no prompting.
Joseph Wayne Russell, 42, was charged by the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office with one count each of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, criminal mischief along with tampering with physical evidence.
The arrest resulted from a 911 call reporting a stabbing around 11:53 p.m. on Sunday. The caller reported that a man had been found bleeding profusely in a McDonald's parking lot on Tamiami Trail.
According to the arrest report, deputies moved to help stem the bleeding and questioned the man when they arrived.
The man said that he had been stabbed at a pavilion in Franz Ross Park on Quesada Avenue. He described his attacker as a thin white man with long orange hair, who had gotten into a white Jeep truck.
When Charlotte County Fire/EMS arrived to provide medical care, they advised deputies that they had just left the same park; a small fire was just put out on the pavilion. They also reported blocking in a white Jeep, being driven by a person who matched the description that had been given.
Deputies then left to respond to the park, where they alleged that the white Jeep was fleeing the area. The Jeep was stopped by an investigative traffic stop.
According to the deputies' account, it was at this point that the driver — identified as Russell — stuck his hands out of the window and spontaneously said "I stabbed him."
"No other persons were observed leaving the area," the arrest report read.
Russell was subsequently taken into custody and placed in double-locked handcuffs; the report alleged that he had visible blood on his right foot and no observed injuries. He was taken to CCSO Headquarters where he invoked his right to an attorney and to remain silent.
Investigators examined the area around the pavilion. They reported finding a "bloody knife blade on the ground near a shirt" and the remains of a small fire. A knife handle was found in a nearby trashcan.
Items found within the fire's area included a backpack, several beer cans and a cellphone.
During the investigation, the victim was evacuated to Sarasota Memorial Hospital for treatment. Investigators were dispatched to the hospital for further questioning. The man was found to have suffered five wounds in total to his neck and back.
At the hospital, the man told deputies that he is homeless, and was staying at an unhoused camp area at the park.
He said he was going to sleep on a park table at the pavilion — where he saw Russell pacing back and forth. He described Russell as "speaking unintelligible nonsense out loud," according to the report.
The man then fell asleep, and alleged that he woke up sometime later to the sight of Russell stabbing him with a knife. He then fled the area on foot and saw Russell get into his Jeep.
He also said that he left personal belongings behind, including a backpack, cellphone and clothing — altogether valued at $1,000.
The report indicated that, at the time of questioning, the man was unaware that the items had already been burned.
Russell is currently being held on $270,000 total bond at Charlotte County Jail. His next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 21.
