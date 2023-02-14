Autumn Hetz and Ryan Hetz pet Samson while Emily Hetz looks on at the “Horses, Kids & Books, Oh My!” Kids Carnival, hosted by the Charlotte County Imagination Library, to benefit the Gilstad Foundation, Horses for Healing, Inc., and the Charlotte County Imagination Library.
Members of the Charlotte High School Leo Club, Whipple Chapter, sponsored by the Punta Gorda Lions Club were busy as they face-painted dozens of kids during the “Horses, Kids & Books, Oh My!” Kids Carnival.
Kinley Schmidt has her face painted by Morgan Black, a member of the Charlotte High School Leo Club Whipple Chapter sponsored by the Punta Gorda Lions Club.
SUN PHOTOS BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Ridley Llewellyn enjoys her ride on Sampson being led by Horsepower for Healing, Inc., staff member Brett Williams.
Gianna Gray enjoys her ride on Son led by Horsepower for Healing, Inc., staff member AJ Gray.
Knox Llewellyn enjoys his ride on Wiz being led by Horsepower for Healing, Inc., staff member, Pam Contra.
Andrew B., Jacob Williams, Danika Rozsypalek, Jace Williams and Gage B. enjoyed storytime with Sandra Carry, a volunteer and member of the Charlotte County Sunset Rotary Club.
Families enjoyed hay rides at the “Horses, Kids & Books, Oh My!” Kids Carnival.
PUNTA GORDA - The Charlotte County Imagination Library recently hosted “Horses, Kids & Books, Oh My!” Kids Carnival, benefiting the library, plus the Gilstad Foundation and HorsePower for Healing, Inc.
Dozens of kids had the opportunity to ride horses, get their faces painted, enjoy a hay ride, listen to storytime books from the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, and take home free books from The Literacy Book Bus.
The Charlotte County Imagination Library was launched in 2011 by local salon and spa business owner Shawn Gilstad, of The Purple House Salon. Growing up in Tennessee, Gilstad had seen firsthand what a difference the gift of literacy could mean for the children of a community.
Gilstad joined forces with Sherrie Moody of the Charlotte Players, the oldest 501(c)3 in Charlotte County, to establish a local chapter of the library.
The program is run by local educators, business owners and community supporters, and is funded by local business sponsors and community donations.
Their purpose is to promote early childhood development, encourage parent-child interaction, enhance children’s literacy, and better prepare youngsters for kindergarten.
