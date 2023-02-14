PUNTA GORDA - The Charlotte County Imagination Library recently hosted “Horses, Kids & Books, Oh My!” Kids Carnival, benefiting the library, plus the Gilstad Foundation and HorsePower for Healing, Inc.

Dozens of kids had the opportunity to ride horses, get their faces painted, enjoy a hay ride, listen to storytime books from the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, and take home free books from The Literacy Book Bus. 


