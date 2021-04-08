One of Florida's largest growers and suppliers of citrus fruit has purchased the 2,500-acre Chiquita grove off Bermont Road (County Highway 74), 26 miles east of downtown Punta Gorda.
IMG Citrus, headquartered in Indian River County, sealed the deal Monday, confirmed Brianna Palfi, creative marketing assistant for the family-owned firm founded by Michel and Veronique Sallin in the 1970s.
The company is now owned by their children, Melanie Ressler, Timothee Sallin, and Chloe Gentry, co-CEOs, Palfi said.
With this latest purchase from the Packers of Indian River, IMG Citrus now controls 27% of Florida's citrus land management, or 11,387 acres, according to a company statement.
Palfi said the new owners will retain all Packers of Indian River employees in Charlotte County.
The Chiquita grove was planted in the 1990s; IMG Citrus, which already is the state's largest producer of grapefruit, will now have an additional "500 acres of grapefruit groves," Palfi said.
The company has renamed the grove Imagine. It currently contains a variety of Ruby Red, Star and Flame grapefruit, in addition to Navel and Cara Cara oranges, according to the company.
IMG Citrus announced plans to plant an additional 60 acres of grapefruit on the property in the fall of 2021 and will add new grove plantings in the future.
The property is a mixed-use farm. In addition to citrus, it contains vegetable, sod land, and 752 acres of wetlands which will be sustainably managed and conserved, said Ressler in a company statement.
The new owners will also restore the sod operation to its full capacity of 219 acres.
Palfi said the sod operation would most likely be marketed by IMG Citrus sister company Cherrylake, which is a wholesale producer of ornamental trees, palms and shrubs whose clients include Disney.
The firm will invest some $1.5 million over the next three years for equipment and to enhance the property infrastructure. The company is also considering growing watermelons on the property.
This is the first property the company owns in Charlotte County and the second in Southwest Florida. IMG Citrus previously acquired the 1,086-acre Avant grove in Arcadia.
IMG Citrus also purchased from the Packers of Indian River, the 3,928-acre Emerald grove in 2019, which it renamed Happy Food, and the 562-acre J5 groves in 2017, renamed Sweet 60 groves.
