PORT CHARLOTTE — Impact fee changes are on the way for Charlotte County residents, but commissioners agreed not to increase all categories.
Impact fees raise millions of dollars for capital projects like roads, libraries, parks and fire stations.
A full increase to each of the six categories could almost double the impact fee costs for a single-family home.
State law restricts local governments from making large impact fee increases unless “extraordinary circumstances” are declared.
Commissioners have been considering raising impact fees for months based on extraordinary circumstances like population increase, escalating construction costs, and infrastructure needs resulting from growth.
Fee categories consist of transportation, libraries, parks, public safety and sheriff, and public buildings.
The methodology for the county’s current impact fee projections are based on a January 2021 impact fee study built around the 2010 census for the county.
At that time, commissioners had unanimously accepted the study from consulting firm Duncan & Associates.
For 2020, the U.S. Census reported 186,847 people in the county. In 2010, the bureau reported only 159,978.
Before Tuesday’s approval, the county’s collection rate for the majority of the categories was 0%, except transportation at 90% of the maximum allowed by the state.
Commissioners approved the 90% rate in December, increasing the cost for single-family homes to $5,660, up 28% from $4,409.
At Tuesday’s meeting, commissioners approved raising fee rates for transportation, community parks, public safety and sheriff, and public buildings. Libraries and regional parks — part of the parks category — were left at 0%.
Following the commission’s approval Tuesday, there is a 90-day waiting period before the adjusted rates become official, according to county zoning official Shaun Cullinan.
Final single-family home cost numbers, based on commissioners’ vote Tuesday, were not available.
“I’d rather not estimate until our fiscal folks have made the requested changes,” Cullinan said.
TRANSPORTATION — 100%
“We’ve talked about this ... we’ve talked about this, and we’ve talked about needs,” Commissioner Ken Doherty said. “There’s no question that the needs for transportation exceed our revenue stream.”
Commissioners unanimously approved the motion.
Even at the 100% impact fee rate, the county is looking at around a $28,000 shortfall between 2022 and 2027.
“The reality is that we’ve kept the impact fees down for a long time,” Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch said. “For a long time, Charlotte County was a secret (location) ... we’re not a secret anymore. People come to Charlotte County for several reasons — they see our community, the Peace River, and what we have to offer — but we are known for being the safest and best place to live in the state of Florida; it’s imperative that we stay behind support for our first responders.”
“There are a couple areas (in our impact fee categories) we could put below 100%, if we want,” Deutsch added. “Probably hold the line on library. I’m a big parks and recreation fan. I think together we’re going to bite the bullet.”
COMMUNITY PARKS — 100%
For community parks, the 100% rate would leave a surplus around $2,200.
“The key, right now, is I look at the list of the projects and over the next few years, there are mostly community parks, not regional,” Doherty said. “I looked at the numbers (and) it ends up being about $331 for community parks (for a single-family home). I’m totally comfortable (with that) directly related to growth.”
LIBRARIES — 0%
Despite a potential $10 million investment for a new library in Babcock Ranch, county commissioners chose not to increase impact fees for the library category.
The high price tag for filling the new library is the fact that “books are expensive,” Parks and Recreation Director Tommy Scott told the commissioners.
In past situations, such as with the Punta Gorda Charlotte Library, the county had moved library assets from one facility to another.
In this situation, the county will be required to stock a new library with those assets, such as books, computers and other supplies.
Assistant County Administrator Claire Jubb added that the cost is a “worst case scenario” amount.
Even at 100%, had commissioners approved it, the county would be looking at an almost 5,800 shortfall.
PUBLIC SAFETY — 100%
Without much discussion, county commissioners unanimously approved increasing the public safety impact fee — Charlotte County Fire and EMS — to 100%. This increase will benefit development and construction of fire stations throughout the county.
With the 100% increase, the county still estimates a $2,100 shortfall.
SHERIFF PROJECTS — 100%
Sheriff projects were also unanimously approved for an impact fee increase to 100%.
Despite the increase, the county is still eyeing a $8,400 shortfall through 2027.
PUBLIC BUILDINGS — 25%
Despite some debate, commissioners decided on a 25% increase for the public buildings impact fee category.
“I think we’ve done an excellent job navigating through this,” Commissioner Joe Tiseo said. “I’ve been dealing with this for years now. I believe we’re in a much better place.”
Commission Chair Bill Truex commended the board for its willingness to negotiate.
“I don’t know of any other county in Florida to go to this extent to make sure they get it right,” he said. “I think that we aren’t always on agreement, (but) I think we made some very smart moves and adjustments today.”
