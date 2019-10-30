PORT CHARLOTTE — A crash along southbound Interstate 75 near Exit 164 at U.S. 17 blocked all southbound lanes for hours Wednesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Charlotte County Fire & EMS reported a trailer hauling a polyurethane product, which is used to seal asphalt driveways, had flipped and spilled its contents across all three lanes. Fire & EMS crews shoveled dirt across the tacky liquid in an effort to get at least one lane open.
A short time later, the agency reported they had put down absorbent material to soak up the polyurethane and were waiting for equipment to push the material off the road.
The agency said the interstate would be closed for hours and encouraged motorists to check road conditions before traveling southbound and to plan for delays.
According to FHP, the incident happened around 2:30 p.m. when a 2008 Chevrolet C5500 driven by Casey Blackwell, 24, of Fort Myers was in the southbound right lane of I-75.
The trailer separated from the vehicle and traveled across the center and left lanes of I-75. The trailer then entered the paved left emergency lane and the front of the trailer struck a guardrail.
The trailer re-entered the southbound I-75 travel lanes and overturned, then came to an uncontrolled stop in the southbound center and right lanes of I-75.
FHP said in a report of the incident Wednesday night that 250 gallons of Poly-Tar was spilled across all three southbound lanes of I-75, which resulted in the southbound lanes being closed until approximately 6 p.m.
Blackwell was charged with failure to properly secure a trailer in tow, FHP said.
