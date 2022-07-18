featured topical In neither sickness nor health: post-pandemic divorces By FRANK DIFIORE Staff Writer Jul 18, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Two broken golden wedding rings divorce decree document. Divorce and separation concept Shutterstock Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PORT CHARLOTTE — After months of staying at home, it would seem some Port Charlotte and Sarasota couples found the pandemic to be their breaking point.DivorceAnswers.com, an online resource for seeking legal services, published an infographic on the number of online searches for divorce attorneys across the state in June.The infographic lists the top 100 cities or towns by percentage — number of total online searches times the locality’s population — between March 2020 and March 2022.Port Charlotte came in 42nd out of 100, with a total of 2,640 searches out of 64,335 residents — a percentage score of 4.1%.Sarasota was at No. 15 with a percentage score of 7.5; North Port came in at No. 66.DivorceAnswers.com did not indicate if the number of searches constituted unique digital signatures or if an online address searched multiple times.Eric Reyes, a family law attorney practicing in Port Charlotte, said his practice did see a marked increase in clients seeking divorces as the pandemic restrictions eased in the summer of 2021. “I think it caused a lot of stress,” Reyes said.Reyes noted there was a reduction of divorce practice work for many local attorneys when the COVID-19 pandemic was first announced in 2020.Many of the soon-to-be former couples were younger people, Reyes noted, but the pandemic-era proceedings also saw elderly partners seeking to separate after 30 or 40 years together.Orlando topped the statewide study, with about 46,000 searches for divorce lawyers out of a population of nearly 285,000 people (16.2%).Port Charlotte ranked lower than some nearby cities, including Fort Myers (17), thought North Fort Myers was listed separately in 75th place.The city in at 100 was Hialeah in Miami-Dade County, with just 2,400 searches out of a population of almost 234,000. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Divorce Family Law Pandemic Interpersonal Conflict Online Searches Online Resource Attorney Legal Services Orlando Miami Fort Myers Eric Reyes Online Address Miami-dade County Trending Now North Port, Charlotte County to meet on new I-75 interchange High-speed boat chase leads to Venice man's arrest Impact fee changes coming for county residents Woman killed in U.S. 41 crash; man not involved in wreck arrested for DUI Pedestrian killed after being struck by car on Kings Highway Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now North Port, Charlotte County to meet on new I-75 interchange High-speed boat chase leads to Venice man's arrest Impact fee changes coming for county residents Woman killed in U.S. 41 crash; man not involved in wreck arrested for DUI Pedestrian killed after being struck by car on Kings Highway
