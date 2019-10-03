PORT CHARLOTTE — As the community is still reeling from the death of a 15-year-old after his home was broken into by a stranger, the Sun spoke with the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office about how to handle a potential home invasion.
Khyler Edman, 15, died defending his 5-year-old sister when Ryan Cole, 27, broke into their home on Starlite Lane in Port Charlotte, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.
Cole had not been charged as of Thursday night in that incident.
Deputies found the two juveniles in a home that had signs of forced entry while canvassing the area after Cole was arrested for a separate burglary. There appeared to have been a "violent encounter" which ended in Edman's death, while Cole suffered lesser stab wounds, Sheriff Bill Prummell said in a press release last Friday.
Here's what you can do, and what you can teach your kids to do, in the event of a home invasion.
1) Run
"The best thing to do would be to run," said CCSO spokesperson Skip Conroy. "Try to get to a safe place while somehow trying to make that 911 call. If there's an escape route for you to get away, that would be the first thing — for you to run to get out."
Run to a neighbor's house or anywhere else away from the home, where you can get away from the assailant into safety.
2) Hide
"If you can't get out of the house, find a safe place to hide," Conroy said. "Your last resort would be to fight. You don't want to get into a confrontation."
Safe places might include a closet or bathroom, ideally somewhere you can lock yourself in.
3) Call 911
Do this as quickly as you are able. Make sure kids know how to use the phone and dial 911. Text to 911 is also available in both Charlotte and Sarasota counties, if you're afraid talking out loud would put you in further danger.
4) Bluff
If you can't avoid a confrontation, tell the person anything that might make them want to leave.
"Advise your assailant that you are or you did contact the police, and they're on their way," Conroy said. "Bluff however you can. Use that verbal judo however you can do it ... Even pretending others are in the house."
5) Give them what they want
If the person breaking into your home makes demands or asks for valuables or possessions, hand them over.
"Whatever their demands are, short of losing your life, you should accommodate," Conroy said. "You can replace your money, but you can't replace your life."
6) Fight
If you are attacked in your home, use anything you can to defend yourself. This is a last resort, and you should still try to run once you're able.
"Arm yourself with something, anything," Conroy said. "Use anything you can to try and get away."
