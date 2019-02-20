Local gas stations raised their prices a dime since last week.
“Oil and wholesale gasoline prices surged to their highest levels since November,” said American Automobile Association spokesperson Mark Jenkins. “This should drag the average price of gasoline anywhere from 10 to 20 cents higher in the near future.”
After the state’s average for regular gas rose fractions of a penny Sunday, Jenkins warned “larger increases are likely to come.”
There are a few points to place blame on this sudden rise. First, prices rose after news that OPEC is making good on its promise to cut production. There are also reports of refinery issues at multiple plants in the northeast.
On Friday, crude oil closed at $55.59 per barrel, increasing nearly $3 per barrel more than last week. Jenkins anticipates a 7.5 cent increase at the pump from this alone.
Though this is the highest barrel price since mid-November, oil prices are still $6 a barrel less than they were this time last year.
Florida is currently the 21st most expensive state for gas at $2.283 per gallon on average, according to AAA fuel reports Tuesday.
The most expensive gas in the state can be found in the West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($2.401), Miami ($2.328) and Panama City ($2.326) areas. Meanwhile, the cheapest gas can be found in the Villages ($2.221), Jacksonville ($2.231) and Pensacola ($2.231) areas.
Refineries are also entering maintenance season, where refineries partake in “spring cleaning” and prepare to switch to the summer-blend gasoline, which is more expensive to produce.
“The process causes refineries to temporarily go offline, reducing the output of gasoline into the market,” Jenkins said.
