Babcock Ranch is tapping into tax-exempt bonds for a future water and sewage plant.
The Charlotte County Industrial Development Authority last week unanimously approved a $42 million bond to Town and Country Utilities. Charlotte County Commissioners will vote on the bond as well in April.
The authority had approved $30 million in 2017 for this phase two project, and Babcock has three years to use the loan. Babcock is requesting an additional $12 million, plus a re-vote as the three-year window is closing, Kitson and Partners representatives told the authority.
Back in 2011, the authority approved $26 million for a phase one plant to serve the first residents of Babcock, who ended up moving in early 2018. That first loan was renewed in 2014 as the giant project finally got under way.
A national economic recession stalled the beginning of Babcock around 10 years ago. Babcock is a planned development authorized to build up to 19,000 homes on about 18,000 acres in the county’s undeveloped eastern region. Since phase one was completed, those neighborhoods have rapidly filled. Now it’s time to prepare for the next phase, John Broderick of Kitson and Partners told the authority members.
“There’s a lot of exciting things going on out there,” he said, including the next subdivision with 1,000 lots and a golf course.
A total of 2,000 lots have been sold or are under contract, he said. “We’re already out of capacity based on lots.” Babcock is scaled to become a community of 50,000 some day.
Erica Woods of Kitson told the authority that it will take 18 months to two years to build the facility, so they need to get the financing arranged now.
Ultimately, there could be up to six phases of utilities for Babcock, said Broderick.
Using tax-exempt bonds allows Babcock to get low-interest loans regulated by the U.S. Internal Revenue Service. Rates are low because investors don’t pay federal income tax on the revenue they receive, according to municipal authority websites in Los Angeles and the Midwest.
These bonds are typically available for industrial development in regions that need economic growth. For the Charlotte authority, Babcock is the only borrower, said authority member Rob Humpel.
“I’d like to say congratulations. Job well done. This is one of the reasons this board was developed,” he said.
A privately owned manufacturing facility can only borrow $20 million, however a nonprofit performing municipal function can borrow more. Town and Country Utilities is a nonprofit.
Babcock Village is located far from county utilities. Zoning created for Babcock requires the development to provide its own water and sewage processing. Babcock also generates much of its own electricity by partnering with Florida Power and Light to install two solar facilities.
