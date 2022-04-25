PUNTA GORDA - Larry J. Sandles, former co-owner of Five Star General Contracting and Arthur Rutenberg/Sandstar Homes, died April 20 after battling acute myeloid leukemia.
He was 67.
“It is with a heavy heart we share with you the passing our our beloved Larry Sandles. Please keep his wife Joni and children Nick, DeShea and Tate and their family in your prayers,” Charlotte DeSoto Builders Industry Association CEO Donna Barrett stated in an email. “His leadership, mentorship and friendship will be missed."
His business partner of 20 years said he fought the cancer.
“Less than a year ago I thought he was going to be OK,” Jim Sanders told The Daily Sun.
Sanders said Sandles was like a brother to him.
“He was a great partner, very hard-working, trustworthy, and a very strong Christian,” Sanders said.
Sandles was a 35-year active member of Burnt Store Presbyterian Church in Punta Gorda. Sanders said Sandles retired in December 2017 and was healthy at the time.
Sandles lived in Baneberry, Tennessee at the time of his death. Before that, he lived in Punta Gorda. Active in Charlotte County, Sandles was past president of the CDBIA.
He remained active in the building industry, serving at the state level and earning a Life Directorship designation, Barrett said. He sat on numerous boards and committees in both Charlotte County and the city of Punta Gorda, and was chair of the Florida Sales and Marketing Council in 2013.
After an eight-year hiatus, he helped to bring back the SWFL Parade of Homes in 2016. In his retirement through 2018, Sandles continued to attend meetings and to be a voice for the industry, Barrett said.
Sharon Neuhofer, president of the Realtors of Punta Gorda-Port Charlotte-North Port-DeSoto, fondly remembered him from her years being executive director of the builders association when Sandles was president about 20 years ago.
“He was the perfect gentleman; everyone respected him," Neuhofer said. "He was very sincere and there was never an unkind word said about him. He was a wonderful person.”
Abbey Roloff, vice president of Sandstar Remodeling and Interiors, attributes her career to Sandles.
“He was a wonderful mentor; I do what I do because of him,” she said. “He was very understanding and he never got upset. He was gracious and he took a girl from Illinois with a drafting degree 21 years ago, and gave her a chance.”
Carole Ponzio attributes her career to Sandles. She did freelance design work for SandStar Remodeling, but when the construction market took a downturn, he thought of her other talents.
“He remembered that I did the marketing for my New York business before moving to Florida," Ponzio said. "I didn’t think I was up to all the new technology, but Larry assured me I could do it, and because of his words I started a whole new career which literally saved me during that awful downturn.”
She said Sandles had a wonderful sense of humor and always made everyone feel comfortable around him.
“Larry loved and talked about his family and his work at the church all the time. He was truly a wonderful man who will be missed by all who knew him,” Ponzio said.
Sandles was born in Batavia, New York on May 25, 1954 to Les and Nancy Hills Sandles. He is survived by his wife Joan (Joni) Hammer Sandles; son Nicholas (Nick) Sandles and daughter DeShea Sandles, both of Tallahassee; son Tate Sandles of Pensacola; sister Roxanne Neel (Dale) of Norwalk, Ohio; sister Sonya Mohney of Baneberry; and father Les Sandles, of Sandusky, Ohio.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.