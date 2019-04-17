The State Attorney’s Office declined to prosecute a poisoning charge for a man serving a sentence at the Charlotte County Jail after he allegedly put soap in another inmate’s milk.
According to an arrest affidavit, the victim approached a housing deputy on March 17 around 7:43 a.m. to say the milk he had put in his coffee smelled and tasted like soap. The corporal smelled the milk and also noted the strong odor of soap.
The victim told an investigator he did not believe he was targeted specifically, but he believed it happened because he is in the sex offender pod, where there have been prior issues with the food inmates receive, according to the affidavit. He stated he was seen by medical staff and evaluated due to symptoms of diarrhea and stomach pain. Jail medical staff reportedly told him to drink a lot of water. He wished to pursue criminal charges.
After learning of the allegation, the kitchen supervisor asked the inmate kitchen workers who put soap in the milk and told them the cameras were being reviewed.
Travis E. Buck, 22, said he put soap in the milk in a styrofoam cup located on the food cart going to the L2 pod, according to the arrest affidavit.
Video surveillance allegedly showed him taking the cup from the cart, removing the lid, dumping some milk into the sink, and reaching over to the wall-mounted soap dispenser. He appeared to push the release button while the cup was under the dispenser and then replaced some milk from the jug back into the cup.
Buck reportedly told an investigator he was assigned to take the L2 pod food cart to the pod, and when he saw the styrofoam cup, he decided to put soap in it. He knew it was wrong but said it was a joke and that everyone plays around in the kitchen. When asked if he was aware it could injure or make someone sick, he stated, “Yes, but it was just one squirt,” according to the affidavit.
On March 18, Buck was charged with poisoning food or water with intent to kill or injure. Last week, the State Attorney’s Office dropped the charge, filing a document stating they declined prosecution.
Buck remains at the jail serving a 364-day sentence for a charges including possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license suspended, petty theft, and false ID given to law enforcement officer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.