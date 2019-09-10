PUNTA GORDA — A man incarcerated at Charlotte Correctional Institution was booked into the Charlotte County Jail Monday for a new arrest related to a contraband interception from last October.
Yovam McCook, 23, of Miami, was assigned to an outside grounds work squad at an unspecified location on Oct. 31, 2018, according to an arrest affidavit. When he was searched upon returning to the prison, a correctional sergeant discovered four individually packaged items concealed in his boots.
After testing, the packages were determined to contain 151 grams of synthetic marijuana. The drug, also known as K2, can be deadly. In 2017, four of the eight deaths at CCI were linked to synthetic marijuana. Last year, one inmate's death was determined to be a result of the drug.
An FDC spokesperson said Tuesday the agency continues comprehensive efforts to battle the introduction of dangerous and illegal contraband into state correctional institutions.
McCook was charged with introduction of contraband into a state correctional facility, a second-degree felony. At the time of the alleged crime, he was serving a three-year, four-month sentence for burglary and grand theft out of Broward County, with a release date of August 2020.
A warrant request was submitted to the State Attorney's Office on Nov. 13, 2018. The warrant was executed on Sept. 9 when McCook was transported to the Charlotte County Jail.
The DOC was unable to answer Tuesday whether anyone outside the prison was under investigation in connection with the contraband.
