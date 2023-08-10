11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals (copy)

A federal appeals court Tuesday revived a lawsuit in which a Polk County inmate contended that his rights were violated by jail officials scanning his legal-related mail into a computer.

A three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals overturned a district judge’s decision to dismiss the lawsuit filed by Rickey Lee Christmas against the county and two jail officers.


   
