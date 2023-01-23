PORT CHARLOTTE — A New Hampshire inmate was relocated last week to face sexual battery charges in Charlotte County.
Peter Anthony Ramos, 45, has been charged with two counts of lewd and lascivious sexual battery against a minor, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.
In October, a Goffstown, New Hampshire police officer made contact with CCSO regarding Ramos.
Ramos had been convicted of a separate sexual offense and was incarcerated at New Hampshire State Prison for Men as a registered sexual offender.
Ramos declined to be interviewed by law enforcement while at the prison, according to the affidavit.
The minor told GPD that Ramos had gone on vacation to Charlotte County with their family in April 2021.
The minor alleged Ramos forced them into sexual intercourse one night. The victim was stopped by Ramos when trying to escape; he then said not to tell anyone what happened.
The minor managed to record some short videos of Ramos, according to the affidavit.
CCSO subsequently sought a subpoena for Airbnb records to establish that Ramos was present in Charlotte County the night of the alleged battery. The subpoena was processed in November, according to the affidavit, and did confirm his presence in late April of that year.
The charges indicates the minor was under the age of 12 in 2021.
Ramos was transferred to Charlotte County Jail on Jan. 19, where he is held on $1 million total bond. His next appearance in Charlotte County Court is set for Feb. 27.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.