PUNTA GORDA - A recently convicted felon is facing more charges after corrections staff allege he attacked another inmate at the Charlotte County Jail.
Duane Roderick Lynch, 38, is suspected in the new case, Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday morning.
The attack took place about 8 p.m. Wednesday, it said.
“An inmate at the Charlotte County Jail attacked another inmate with a metal object, stabbing him once in the neck and once on the elbow,” the report stated.
Lynch was awaiting sentencing on Nov. 15 for charges related to a 2019 shooting and another attack on a fellow inmate from 2020.
The statement from the Sheriff’s Office said that they currently do not know what the motive of the recent attack could be. The name of the inmate who Lynch allegedly attacked was not listed in the news release.
According to CCSO, Lynch removed a “sharpened metal object” that was about 14 inches long from his waistband Wednesday night. He proceeded to allegedly “forcefully stab” the other inmate in the neck first and then the elbow. The other inmate fled from Lynch, who gave chase up a flight of stairs.
A Corrections deputy confronted Lynch, according to authorities, who turned around and fled back down the stairs.
“The deputy ran down the other side and blocked Lynch’s path, at which time Lynch took on a combative and threatening stance while still wielding the weapon,” read the statement.
CCSO said the deputy then used agency-issued pepper spray on Lynch, who was then disarmed and apprehended.
Corrections staff provided aid to the inmate, who was later transported for further medical treatment.
Authorities said that his injuries are not life-threatening.
Lynch is now charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon - including one count against a law enforcement officer - and one count of possession of contraband within secured corrections grounds.
Just last month, Lynch was convicted on one count each of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, shooting into a building, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
The charges arose from an incident in April 2019, where Lynch was driving his pickup truck recklessly on Coulton Avenue. Several adults and children were playing basketball in yards near the roads; the adults shouted at Lynch to slow down.
Lynch, who had recently moved to Coulton Avenue, proceeded to argue with the adults and waved around a handgun he produced from his waistband. After arguing on foot, he returned to his vehicle and fired the handgun at the group before driving away.
One of the basketball players, an adult male, was shot in the leg. A total of 10 bullet holes were found at the scene of the incident. Lynch later turned himself in to the authorities and claimed self-defense in the shooting.
In that case, Lynch is facing a minimum sentence of three years for possessing a firearm as a previously convicted firearm, and a minimum sentence of 20 years for discharging the firearm.
While incarcerated and awaiting trial on the Coulton Avenue shooting, Lynch was also charged with battery against another inmate last October.
According to the arrest report from CCSO last year, Lynch entered another inmate’s cell and struck him with his hands and feet. The other inmate had a bloody nose and “visible abrasions” when he was seen by corrections medical staff.
In the report, the other inmate claims that Lynch told him he was attacking him in retaliation for the inmate “snitching” on his brother, Devin Lynch.
The inmate elaborated he had been arrested for narcotics charges while riding a motorcycle owned by Devin Lynch; the inmate admitted in the report to telling authorities that the motorcycle belonged to Devin Lynch, but did not say the narcotics he was found with belonged to him.
Duane Lynch had pleaded guilty to the previous battery after his conviction on the 2019 shooting.
