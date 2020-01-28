A male detainee who escaped from a mental health facility Tuesday now faces charges in both Charlotte and DeSoto counties, according to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office.
Shane Sexton, 21, an inmate at the Charlotte County Jail, was at a mental health facility Tuesday when he jumped a perimeter fence and escaped. He then stole a Ford pickup truck from Punta Gorda Marina before fleeing toward DeSoto County, according to DCSO.
Sexton was located on Southwest County Road 769 in DeSoto County by DCSO deputies, but when they attempted to pull him over, he fled south back to Charlotte County.
Shortly afterward, he was found by Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office deputies. He now faces charges in both Charlotte and DeSoto, according to a Facebook post.
Sexton was in custody at the Charlotte County Jail on a pending case for grand theft of a motor vehicle while armed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.