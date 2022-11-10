PUNTA GORDA - An inmate at the Charlotte County Jail was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Thursday for concealing heroin inside her own body.
Teshona Berna Martek, 29, of Punta Gorda, was found guilty on a charge of trafficking heroin, according to a Thursday news release from office of State Attorney Amira Fox.
She was found guilty of trafficking heroin 28 grams or over.
The charge stems from a 2020 investigation, when Charlotte County Sheriff's Office received a tip an inmate was concealing drugs in her cell.
Martek had been arrested on an unrelated charge. She was identified as a suspect and removed from her cell. A subsequent search found no contraband in the cell.
CCSO personnel conducted a strip search on Martek herself. According to the release, a "foreign object" was found, but she attempted to stop the search partway through.
At that point, deputies used a body scanner device - similar to an X-ray machine - to search Martek.
According to the release, deputies found the object and Martek removed it from her body.
The object was found to be wrapped in a plastic bag, and was sent to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for testing. According to authorities, the bag tested positive for heroin, weighing in at 47 grams.
Per her sentencing, Martek will be required to serve at least 15 years of her 20-year sentence before seeking parole. In addition, she must also pay a $100,000 fine.
Assistant State Attorney Scott Patterson prosecuted the case.
