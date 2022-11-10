Teshona Berna Martek

Teshona Berna Martek

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY CCSO

PUNTA GORDA - An inmate at the Charlotte County Jail was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Thursday for concealing heroin inside her own body.

Teshona Berna Martek, 29, of Punta Gorda, was found guilty on a charge of trafficking heroin, according to a Thursday news release from office of State Attorney Amira Fox.


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments