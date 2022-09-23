Public Defender Tony Oonk and Assistant State Attorney Caitlin Sorenson appeared in Charlotte County Court on Thursday. Both attorneys reported to Judge Scott Cupp about their efforts to contact witnesses.
Both sides agreed that a future deposition of witnesses would take one or two full days to go through all questioning.
A future hearing in the case was scheduled for Jan. 5, 2023.
McPherson is accused of killing a fellow inmate, Nathaniel Delgado, while the two shared a cell at Charlotte Correctional Institution.
Authorities allege McPherson punched Delgado in the head, causing him to fall backward and hit his head on a solid surface. The impact fractured his skill and led to his death. He was 30.
According to the arrest warrant for McPherson, he claimed Delgado had attacked him first during an argument about cell cleaning.
McPherson was charged in connection with Delgado's death after a 10-month investigation.
In 2020, McPherson was also charged with two counts of battery against a correctional officer after he allegedly threw fecal matter at CCI staff.
At the time of the Delgado's death, both he and McPherson were classified as "close custody" inmates, meaning that they could only be moved with restraints and under armed supervision.
McPherson is currently being held at Florida State Prison in Union County. He is still classified as "close custody."
