 PHOTO PROVIDED BY FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS

PUNTA GORDA - Trial preparation for a 2018 prison homicide is expected to continue into January.

Kelly P. McPherson, 30, was already serving a life sentence for second-degree murder when he was again charged with a homicide. This time, he was accused of killing his cellmate.


