A detainee at the Charlotte County Jail was sentenced to an additional 180 days after allegedly throwing an electronic tablet across the recreation yard into a basketball hoop, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Tristan Royer, 35, was charged with criminal mischief between $200 and $1,000 damage after a corrections deputy saw him grab and throw the tablet, resulting in a small gash on the side of the tablet, according to an arrest affidavit.
Royer allegedly told the deputy he did it because he was bored.
The tablets were introduced at the jail in 2017 to improve safety related to mail handling and delivering, provide another way for detainees to contact loved ones, and to offer additional educational services.
“The devices were introduced as a way to prevent contraband from coming into the facility through the mail,” said Capt. Melissa Turney. “Mail is received electronically, and detainees are able to read their correspondence through the devices. Detainees also now have additional communication options to keep in touch with loved ones using messaging.”
Messaging family or friends through the devices costs 50 cents per message.
The tablets are provided through a grant, and the company, Smart Communications, is responsible for the cost of replacing damaged devices. According to a press release, each device is approximately $300.
So far, there have been three arrests for tablet damage at the jail, and two additional cases sent to the State Attorney’s Office requesting warrants, according to CCSO Spokesperson Katie Heck. Other tablets have been damaged, but charges are only pressed if the agency believes and can prove the damage was intentional, she said.
Smart Communications chose to press charges against Royer, resulting in the 180-day sentence. He will also pay restitution to the company to pay for the device. The jail keeps a supply of replacements on hand to ensure other detainees do not lose time on their devices due to the destructive actions of another.
“Research shows that incarcerated people who maintain supportive relationships with family members have better outcomes when they return to the community, especially as it relates to recidivism,” said Maj. Michael Anderson. “It is important these devices are treated appropriately so that every detainee is able to benefit from their use.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.