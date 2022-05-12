PUNTA GORDA - Eddie McNealy made a rare motion for a witness in his re-trial — Judge Donald Mason.
McNealy, 37, is facing a re-trial for the 2008 homicide of Derrick LaShay Turner outside a nightclub in Port Charlotte. He was convicted in 2009, while Mason was serving as the head felony prosecutor for the 20th Judicial Circuit State Attorney's Office.
In 2014, McNealy won an appeal in his case; the appeals court found the 2009 jury had been given an erroneous standard for manslaughter which did not allow for the consideration of "negligent homicide," according to McNealy's attorney at the time.
McNealy appeared at the Charlotte County Justice Center in Punta Gorda for a pre-trial conference. His new trial, originally scheduled to start May 16, was pushed back to June 27. Attorneys on both sides cited issues contacting witnesses for the delay.
Judge Scott Cupp also took the time Thursday to address a motion made by McNealy, without first notifying his attorney Jason S. Chapman, dated from last month.
In a handwritten letter from Charlotte County Jail, McNealy made a "pro se" motion to schedule a deposition for the testimony of Mason, as well as a detective from the Charlotte County's Sheriff's Office and a forensic expert.
"How do you think that's gonna work out for you?" asked Cupp, noting Mason is now a sitting judge.
McNealy alleged Mason arranged for evidence from the homicide — shell casings from bullets — to not be tested in the original trial.
"I feel like my lawyer should have the opportunity to ask about this," McNealy said.
Cupp denied the motion, on the grounds that clients were not allowed to make motions when not representing themselves. He advised McNealy to discuss the issue with Chapman if he wished to pursue that line in the future.
In the original case, witnesses alleged McNealy and two other men retrieved firearms from a car near the Cafe Millennium nightclub in 2008. They then aimed at a group of people near the club and opened fire.
Three other people suffered bullet wounds during the shooting. Authorities stated at the time that the shooting resulted from a previous confrontation between a group of attendees from Port Charlotte, which included Turner, and another group, which included McNealy.
McNealy was also charged with three additional counts of attempted murder in connection with the shooting; however, he was acquitted on those charges.
A new trial for McNealy was delayed for years, in part due to the disappearance of his original attorney David Brener — who was later disbarred in absentia by the Florida Bar Association.
Mason joined the 20th Judicial Circuit State Attorney's Office in 2004, when he and his family moved to Charlotte County. According to his profile on the Circuit's website, he was promoted to the head of the felony prosecution office in 2008. He was later appointed to the bench as Circuit Judge by Gov. Rick Scott in 2012. He currently serves as one of the administrative judges for the 20th Judicial Circuit.
