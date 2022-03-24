PUNTA GORDA — Charlotte County Jail inmates have voiced repeated complaints about how correctional staff have implemented COVID safety protocols.
Three inmates, who contacted The Daily Sun over of the past three months, have alleged Charlotte County Jail has limited their time outside their cells per their protocols.
“I feel like they are using COVID to their benefit,” inmate Cynthia Jones said about the jail staff.
Jones has been incarcerated since July, charged with participating in a burglary. She denies the charge, claiming an acquaintance intimidated her and then pinned the blame on her.
Originally, Jones was arrested in DeSoto County, where she was living. Its jail, she claims, is better suited to combat COVID. DeSoto County Jail provides disposable utensils and styrofoam cups to help avoid the risk of infection, as well as having separate showers for inmates attached to cells.
When she was transferred to Charlotte County Jail, Jones alleged circumstances took a turn for the worse. The same trays and cups were washed out and used between multiple people.
“I work in the kitchen. Those trays aren’t sanitized,” said Jones, claiming the soap used to wash those items was not antibacterial.
In the early days of the pandemic, CCSO produced a video to explain some of procedures for COVID-19. Those procedures include separating inmates into two tiers for alternating time outside of cells, limiting the number of inmates in the recreational yard to nine at a time, and sanitizing cells between occupancy.
The correctional officer in that video, Lt. Tabbatha Carter, was promoted to captain in 2021.
Jones and other inmates, allege social distancing is not consistently enforced — not only in the yard, but also not enforcing a four-person-table rule in the jail’s cafeteria.
CCSO previously noted incoming inmates are quarantined for 14 days upon arrival at the jail.
Inmate Laurie Williams alleged the quarantine is not always 14 days. Sometimes, inmates will be quarantined with new arrivals; at which point, the quarantine count starts over with the two people. Williams claims her quarantine lasted 17 days after another inmate was added to her space a few days in.
“It’s like this place is still trying to figure out jail,” Williams said.
The Daily Sun received a statement from Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.
“We continue to follow the best protocols and most professional management of COVID precautions,” Bureau of Detention Commander Maj. Norman Wilson said in a written statement.
The inmates claim masks are only provided to them when they are at their workstation — and say corrections officers often did not wear masks when on shift.
When Jones received a vaccination against COVID-19, she said that she suffered a serious allergic reaction. She alleged it took until 4 a.m. the next day before the medical staff responded to her request for treatment.
Wilson said the jail strives to “meet and exceed” CDC and Health Department standards.
“We strive to be a leader in the management of this situation and meet on a continual basis to assure that we are providing a safe, secure, and clean environment for the individuals that are incarcerated in our facility, along with staff members,” he stated.
