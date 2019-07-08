Inmates say they were denied medicine

Editor's Note: This is the first in a series of stories looking into the health care provide…

Corizon's statement

Below is the comment provided by Corizon Spokesperson Eve Hutcherson in response to the Sun's inquiries in its entirety.

"Corizon’s healthcare professionals have examined the medical records and treatment paths of the individuals mentioned in your query who have been treated in the Charlotte County jail. While federal privacy restrictions prevent us from discussing with you the details of the care provided to those individuals, our review confirmed that the care provided was appropriate and timely. As such, we believe that your information is incomplete and inaccurate, and your questions do not reflect the assessments of qualified medical professionals.

"Regarding your question about treatment paths for addictive and mental health disorders, here is our response: Dr. Saffron approaches mental health and substance use disorder evaluation and treatment planning for patients at the community and Corizon’s standard of care, integrating medication and therapy for co-occurring disorders. His Annual Peer Reviews meet evidence based prescribing standards for patients with comorbid Substance Use Disorders and other mental health diagnoses.

"Finally, detainees who have concerns about their care, as you know, have the option to file a grievance requesting a review, and those requests are processed in a timely manner. For additional details on how healthcare processes are handled at the Charlotte County jail, please revisit the Sheriff’s statement and broad description published here: https://ccsoblog.org/2019/03/22/corizon-health/. In particular, the details around type and frequency of complaints is an important set of information relative to your questions."