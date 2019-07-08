Inmates say they were denied medicine

Editor's Note: This is the second in a series of stories looking into the health care provided to inmates at the Charlotte County Jail.
Theresa Fenelon was fighting with her husband in what she described as a Bipolar rage. She hit him; he pushed her, and the neighbors called the cops.
She wanted to go to Riverside Behavioral Center in Punta Gorda, where she hoped her medication could be adjusted and these kind of incidents would stop happening.
In the driveway, she asked the deputy responding to the scene if she could take her medication. At the time, she was on three different Bipolar medications, one of which her psychiatrist told her to take additional doses as needed when feeling upset or anxious. The deputy wouldn't let her take them, she told the Sun in an interview in April.
He handcuffed her and transported her to the jail for a domestic battery charge that was later dropped. When she was eventually seen by a doctor, she mentioned her medication and the doses she had missed.
"She just said, 'Well, we'll see if you're still here tomorrow,'" Fenelon said. "They weren't concerned at all with the medications, and that really aggravated me because some of those you can't stop. Like if I was on Prozac, and you stop it immediately, you get brain shocks and stuff."
She said staff also ignored the pain in her hip, which she later learned was a fracture requiring surgery, and special dietary needs due to a recent gastric bypass.
Though Fenelon was able to bond out of jail and get back on her medications within the day, she experienced intense migraines, shakes, and diarrhea. According to the American Addiction Centers, withdrawal symptoms from one medication she was taking called Klonopin include headaches, stomach pain, nausea, tremors, sweating, hallucinations, dizziness, fatigue, confusion, anxiety, depression, seizures, and thoughts of suicide. The drug should not be stopped suddenly or without the direct supervision and guidance of a medical professional, the American Addiction Centers' website states.
Klonopin is a Schedule IV substance and could be prescribed by both Dr. Andrew Safron and the jail's physician, Dr. Maryam Nabavi. Though neither is registered as a "prescriber for the chronic treatment of non-malignant pain," there are "no restrictions" on their licenses that would limit their prescribing, according to Department of Health Spokesperson Brad Dalton.
The prescriber for chronic non-malignant pain category was created to control the overabundance of pain medications prescribed and addiction and overdose problems spreading across the state, according to Corizon Spokesperson Eve Hutcherson.
"Prescribers writing for chronic pain — pain that lasts over 90 days — must register with the state and follow specific guidelines," she said. "Typically, those physicians would be found in pain clinics or similar settings. Our physicians do not practice in those settings and thus it is not reflected on their Florida license information."
Hutcherson stated Corizon's physicians "can and do write for for non-narcotic alternatives as part of the overall effort to combat these addiction issues and as part of acute and terminal conditions."
However, Klonopin is a benzodiazepine, rather than a narcotic, and several other medications incarcerated people at the jail claimed to be denied are not controlled substances at all.
No meds for addicts?
Other women incarcerated at the jail told the Sun similar stories of medications suddenly cut off and the intense withdrawal symptoms they experienced. Unlike Fenelon, some have no bonds due to a probation violation and have no idea how long their cases will continue.
Each one told the Sun they were told by medical staff that the jail's psychiatrist, Dr. Safron, does not believe in prescribing medication to patients with drug charges.
Corizon denies this and stated, "Dr. Safron approaches mental health and substance use disorder evaluation and treatment planning for patients at the community and Corizon's standard of care, integrating medication and therapy for co-occurring disorders. His Annual Peer Reviews meet evidence based prescribing standards for patients with comorbid Substance Use Disorders and other mental health diagnoses."
However, Sheriff Bill Prummell indicated in an interview with the Sun in April an understanding more akin to what jail detainees described.
"Some have abuse issues or are self medicating, so we've got to dry them out so you can get the baseline and determine what is really wrong with them," he said. "Then you can get them the treatment they truly need."
Victoria Scanlon, CEO of Charlotte Behavioral Healthcare, said the best practice for treating patients with co-occurring mental health and substance abuse issues is to treat both simultaneously.
"We don't have to resolve the substance abuse issue before we start prescribing meds," she said.
For patients at CBHC, she said there would be no expectation for them to maintain a period of sobriety before starting mental health medications, unless there was a direct interaction between the substance they're abusing and what's being prescribed.
"They don't have to be substance free," she said. "Some would argue that when they're using, they actually need their meds more."
Scanlon said if a patient was exhibiting a first instance of mental health issues, they may need to be substance free in order to diagnose the issue, but for those who have a known history of mental illness, there's no reason to delay treatment.
Treatment denied by delay
Days before Lynn Hodgson was placed on disciplinary status in the jail, she told the Sun she was afraid of something happening because of the jail's failure to treat her for Bipolar.
"Last week the nurse came to see me and she has no answers for me on when I will move forward and receive my meds," she said via the Smart Jail Mail messaging system on May 8. "I told her I'm afraid something bad will happen and I'm gonna lose it. I let her know that all that will stop with mental health care."
Two days later on May 10, her fears came true. She wrote to the Sun she was going to be placed in disciplinary confinement after an altercation with another woman in her pod.
"It started as a verbal disagreement and ended in a physical fight when she punched me," Hodgson said. "It led to us both being sprayed. This was one of my biggest fears ... I have put a couple dozen sick calls in about my mental health which have been ignored for five long months."
Hodgson's medical records obtained from the jail show prescriptions from SalusCare in Fort Myers for anti-depressant Effexor and gabapentin, a medication used to treat anxiety and as a mood stabilizer. Neither is a controlled substance.
Those records were received by the jail in March, though Hodgson said family told her SalusCare sent them multiple times in the months before the jail finally said they received them.
The jail's licensed mental health counselor (LMHC) wrote in her notes on March 22 Hodgson, "Reports rapid mood swings ("twelve times a day"), increased night terrors leading to less sleep, anxiety, bothered by loud noise, avoidance and isolating," but stated she was "stable and capable of remaining in current housing."
Dr. Safron wrote in his notes on March 27, "discussed with LMHC/HSA (health services administrator), seen by LMHC, no reported psych meds at intake, meds from Sept. 2018 and multiple drug charges. No current indication for meds per clinical interview by LMHC. Urged jail programs."
At that point, he had her SalusCare records, which indicate they were faxed on March 22. Hodgson told the Sun even after he had them, delays continued. He allegedly requested additional records from her previous doctor, which, according to her family were sent, but which Corizon, again, claimed it did not receive.
"I don't come out of my cell often cause I'm concerned I will dig a deeper hole, so I stay confined and depressed crying in my cell mostly," Hodgson said on May 8. "This is probably the worst I've ever felt and can't get any help. I have pretty much given up."
Email: anne.easker@yoursun.com
