Inside Sunseeker's restaurant row

Inside Sunseeker’s restaurant row

CHARLOTTE HARBOR – All casino speculations aside, residents have been talking about October’s opening of Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor, the first luxury property of Allegiant Travel Co.’s Sunseeker Resorts.

It’s been hard to miss progress over the last four years on its more than 22 waterfront acres, soon to fill with 785 guestrooms.


Sunseeker Resort

Allegiant Airlines CEO Maury Gallagher speaks at the groundbreaking ceremony for Sunseeker Resorts of Charlotte Harbor in 2019.
SunseekerHarborYards.jpg

Sunseeker Resort’s Harbor Yards Food Hall offers 11 different concepts in a dining bazaar that’s entirely new to the area.
SunseekerMaurys.jpg

Maury’s Steak, Seafood & Spirits blends the best of the Gulf Coast with the heyday of the high-end American steakhouse.
SunseekerAllegiantStadium.jpg

Sunseeker’s Allegiant Stadium Sports Bar, open daily for lunch, dinner and late-night sports action, boasts 60 HDTVs.
SunseekerHarborYards.jpg


An error occurred