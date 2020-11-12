Glue traps or “glue boards” should never be used outdoors, animal advocates say.
A baby raccoon was caught in a glue trap this week, but Peace River Wildlife Center rescued him.
When an animal is caught in glue, its death is not quick or painless — it struggles against the glue for hours or days and eventually dies a prolonged, agonizing death from exhaustion, starvation or dehydration.
“The glue traps are so insidious — everything gets into them,” said Dr. Robin Jenkins, a veterinarian at Peace River Wildlife Center. “If you see your neighbors setting outdoor traps, keep an eye on them.”
If you use any sort of traps, they should be checked at least once a day, Jenkins said. Unwanted rodents can be kept away by eliminating food sources like cat food or bird seed.
After the raccoon was rescued and warmed up, veterinarians massaged coconut oil into his fur and skin to tease out the glue, sticks and leaves that were stuck in his fur. He was repeatedly bathed with Dawn dish soap until he was washed clean of glue.
He will stay in rehabilitation with other orphaned or displaced raccoons his age until he is ready to be released in about a month.
Jenkins estimates that Peace River Wildlife Center rescues between 6 to 12 animals a year from outdoor glue traps in Charlotte County.
In order to prevent harming animals, be cautious when hanging holiday decorations outdoors this year.
Animals like snakes are attracted to the warmth of lights and can get trapped if tape or strings are used to hang decorations.
If you see an animal in need of rescue, Peace River Wildlife Center can be reached at 941-637-3830.
