Insights into area health

The state's Department of Health in Charlotte County launched an interactive website with data on everything from obesity, child abuse, walkability of neighborhoods and cancer deaths.
The link is at https://bit.ly/3xEp4QT
Examples of comparative statistics include:
• Charlotte County has 1,556 people per primary care provider vs 1,379 statewide. This is 2017 data from the American Medical Association.
• Charlotte County has 8% of residents receiving federal and state assistance to buy food vs. 14% statewide. This is U.S. Census research from 2015-19.
• Charlotte County is similar to the rest of the state in obesity with 28% of residents vs. 27% statewide. This is from 2016 data.
• Death rates to cancer are also similar to the state with 138 per 100,000 people vs. 142 statewide, based on 2018 data.
• The county has a walkability index of 7 out of 20, but that was based on 2012 data from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
The report highlights some alarming rankings.
• Charlotte County ranks second in the state for abuse reports for children ages 1-5 and third in child neglect reports. This ranking is from a state DOH analysis of one year of reports in the county between 2018 and 2019.
The website is not a COVID dashboard, which was a daily report Florida's DOH maintained during much of 2020 and part of 2021. A reduced dashboard for COVID is still available with weekly data updates.
“This dashboard is one more tool for our community and partners to align resources to better serve our community," said Joseph Pepe in a news release. "This information will allow us to have more targeted responses to specific community needs.”
Pepe is health administrator for the Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County.
The purpose of the website is to give residents "insights into the social and economic drives of health," the announcement states.
While this is pre-COVID data, COVID has made the need for this data more urgent, according to the announcement.
"At no time in recent history has attention to the root causes of health been so critical. The COVID-19 pandemic has shined a spotlight on public health; this comprehensive assessment takes the conversation beyond disease outcomes and explores the relationship between environments, behaviors, illness, and length of life," the announcement states.
Indicators presented on the new website were selected through the county's Community Health and Needs Assessment as well as the Community Health Improvement Plan. The website contains links to both local reports that were put together several years ago now by community members.
Local health data presented:
• Social Determinants of Health
• Leading Causes of Death and Disease
• Length of Life
• Quality of Life
• Behavioral Health and Substance Abuse
• Child Abuse and Neglect
• Public Health Threats
Some of the data compares Charlotte County to the rest of the state. Many measures compare Charlotte County's ranking among all Florida counties.
County mapping is included in many cases showing how the numbers varying according to residential areas.
For each statistic, the year the data was collected and the source are cited.
