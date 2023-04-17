Hurricane Ian Florida

Some of the immediate stresses of the hurricane have continued entailing frustrations with insurance claims and coverage. William Wellema (pictured), who would spend six months a year at his trailer in Red Coconut mobile home park on Estero Island, tears up in October as he talks about frustrations related to be being able to see his property. 

 AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

TALLAHASSEE — State insurance regulators last week signed off on a plan that will lead to policyholders throughout Florida paying extra on their bills because of property-insurer insolvencies.

Insurance Commissioner Mike Yaworsky issued an order that approved a request by the Florida Insurance Guaranty Association to collect a 1 percent emergency “assessment” to cover costs of claims.


   
