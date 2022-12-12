Florida Statehouse (copy)

The Florida Statehouse rotunda in the Florida Capitol. 

 FILE PHOTO BY SCOTT LAWSON

TALLAHASSEE — With a special legislative session poised to start, the Florida House and Senate late Friday released proposals that would make far-reaching changes in the state’s troubled property-insurance system.

The bills (HB 1A and SB 2A) would take steps to reduce litigation costs, move policies out of the state-backed Citizens Property Insurance Corp., offer additional reinsurance to insurers and try to speed up claims.


