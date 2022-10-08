PORT CHARLOTTE — An international disaster relief nonprofit has established a base of operations in Port Charlotte to help with Hurricane Ian recovery.
All Hands and Hearts will be in Port Charlotte until September to help with such things as salvaging homes.
"As we've seen for ourselves the aftermath of Hurricane Ian and the significant impacts it's had on the people of Florida, we know we have a lot of work to do in this area to help those who have lost everything, return to a life of normalcy," AHAH CEO Jess Thompson said.
It will gather and give critical supplies to displaced residents, remove debris and downed trees, and other work.
The nonprofit responds to crises worldwide. It's mobilizing volunteers, supplies and other resources to help surrounding communities which received significant damages from the storm.
As of Wednesday, AHAH had completed about 30 home assessments and two tree felling jobs.
It is in the process of completing the base setup for residential volunteers to help in the Hurricane Ian relief program that began Oct. 7.
AHAH has also deployed chainsaw teams from their California Wildfire Relief program to the Port Charlotte and Naples area to help clear downed trees blocking access to homes and roads, it announced in a statement.
AHAH leadership began arriving in Florida on Thursday, with some making their way to Puerto Rico and Kentucky.
Puerto Rico was slammed by Hurricane Fiona in September and Kentucky is still recovering from flooding in August.
At least 105 people have been reported killed by Hurricane Ian in Florida, according to the Florida Medical Examiners Commission.
AHAH has received more than 600 volunteer applications to help with relief efforts.
