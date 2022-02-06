Changes in how domestic violence is perceived is also leading to changes in charges brought against suspects.
Over the course of the last several months, several suspects in area domestic violence cases have been charged with “tampering with a witness.” In all those cases, the tampering refers to alleged efforts by suspects to prevent the complaining witness from calling 911.
In one case, a suspect allegedly took a woman’s phone and car to prevent her from calling emergency services; it took the intervention of a third party for the phone to be returned. In another case, the suspect allegedly threw the phone to the ground and broke it.
Specialist Christopher Hall with Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office told The Daily Sun that it is standard practice for CCSO to follow up on interrupted calls. Deputies will be dispatched to a call’s location and callbacks will be attempted.
“We believe it is better to err on the side of caution, because every second counts in these situations,” wrote Hall in an email.
Professor Bethany Backes at the University of Central Florida said the charge of interrupting a 911 call reflects a change in how law enforcement approaches domestic violence situations.
“This kind of behavior (by suspects) is not new, but the enhancement of charges is a new trend,” said Backes, an associate professor and science lead for UCF’s Violence Against Women Faculty Cluster.
In 2002, there were 16 states with laws on the books making it an explicit crime to interrupt a 911 call; Florida was not among those states at the time. A number of those states, according to anecdotal evidence cited in a Connecticut General Assembly research paper, adopted those laws as a response to “perpetrators of domestic violence …preventing victims from making emergency calls.”
Backes noted that the tampering charge itself is not likely to serve as a deterrent. By the time a survivor of domestic violence is calling emergency services, she said, the situation in the relationship has likely deteriorated to a major degree.
Even if the survivor does call, that is not a guarantee that charges will be pursued afterward.
“You always have survivors who will go back to their partners, even multiple times,” said Backes.
The tampering charge, however, does not require a complaining witness; instead, the very presence of an interrupted communication and corroboration by witnesses on the other end of the call can be enough for law enforcement — which can feel frustrated in domestic violence cases — to move forward with a charge.
Backes also noted that this method is not a perfect solution. If a suspect is convicted on just the charge of tampering — but the survivor does not press charges or the offender is not convicted on domestic violence charges — then their record will not be marked for domestic violence.
The application of other charges can be helpful when weighed as an option for survivors to avoid a direct confrontation with their abusers. The key component, Backes said, is to center the autonomy of the survivor in how they want to avoid or confront their partner.
All this information, of course, only applies in situations where a 911 call is made and interrupted partway through. Backes acknowledges that there may be situations where a 911 call cannot be made in the first place.
When asked about alternative methods of contacting 911, Backes said that survivors often search out physical locations to report — such as DV shelters, health care providers or police stations.
Backes also emphasized that people in a survivor’s social circle can establish plans to help remove their loved ones from toxic situations without tipping their hand to the abuser. Such methods may involve establishing nonverbal signs — like displaying an object in the window — or a codeword that a loved one will recognize.
CCSO recommends that survivors who anticipate violence from their partners reach out to the Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies (C.A.R.E.) and establish a safety plan. CCSO also notes that they have a text-to-911 system to allow survivors to reach out with discretion.
Survivors at risk in DeSoto and Sarasota Counties can reach out to the Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center.
