PORT CHARLOTTE — Charlotte County will close the intersection of Olean and Harbor boulevards — the access point for two hospitals — for an estimated eight weeks, officials announced.
Work starts Jan. 10.
The closure is to ensure driver and pedestrian safety while contractors complete some of the final tasks in a $17.6 million project underway since 2019.
It's not the best timing, County Commissioners Stephen R. Deutsch acknowledged. It is shutting down the access point during a phenomenally busy high season — and the pandemic adds another level of concern.
"It would have been nice to do it in June or July," he said. "But we ran into a multiplicity of unforeseen, underground problems."
The project and utility updating was delayed by supply problems, quality re-dos and improperly mapped underground utility locations, according to the county's project status website.
Inaccurate information on underground utilities has been a problem at this site, Deutsch said. Charlotte County bought the underground utility system from Charlotte County's primary developer from the 1960s, General Development Corp., which went bankrupt in the 1990s.
GDC ran its own utilities in the county's Parkside neighborhood up until that point.
The major road-widening and utilities replacement project has been on the books since 2016. Construction began in 2019. The location is a major commercial hub with Fawcett Memorial Hospital on one side of Harbor and Olean and ShorePoint Healthcare on the other.
Many supporting medical facilities and doctors' offices are within a block or two of the hospitals along with condominiums and an assisted living facility.
Deutsch said he proposed, at one point, that the construction go around the clock to make up for delays, but the costs for that are high, he learned. Also, the noise would be an issue for hospital patients and other people living in units near the intersection.
Holding off until the slower season would have delayed the completion of the project that has been already delayed too much, he said. With the eight-week closure, the estimated project completion is May. The intersection is scheduled to reopen March 7.
"I think we're just going to have to bite the bullet," Deutsch said.
Fawcett Memorial Hospital's Communications Director Alexandria Benjamin said the hospital is prepared for the traffic closure.
"Fawcett Memorial Hospital’s entrances during this time period will still be open and accessible to patients and visitors," she said. "There is an adequate plan for additional signage to help direct individuals to our entrances while this intersection is temporarily closed."
Public Works Communications Director Tracey Doherty said the county has been in continuous communication with the hospitals and emergency services throughout the construction project.
The county has been working on this plan for a long time, Public Works Director John Elias said.
"This is the culmination of a long project," he said. "This closure was anticipated for month and required a lot of other work to be completed first. We have coordinated extensively with local hospitals and businesses. The detour route has been supplied and our highest priority will be smooth patient ingress/egress to the medical facilities in that area."
Signs will direct people heading to hospitals and also, to alternative routes, Public Works stated.
The best way to get to Fawcett from U.S. 41 is to use the main entrance on Olean or the rear entrance on Brinson Avenue, Doherty said. For ShorePoint - formerly Bayfront, use Easy Street to get to Olean or use Harbor north of the hospital.
The county's emergency services is prepared to reroute ambulances, said the county's Communications Director Brian Gleason.
"Fire & EMS staff worked with the Olean Boulevard construction contractor, Public Works staff and hospital officials on the maintenance of traffic plan, including hospital access, and is fully prepared for the intersection closure next month," he said.
Tasks to be completed during the shut down include:
• Final water main and gravity sewer tie-ins to the previous Harbor Boulevard project
• New utilities tested and brought into service
• Existing traffic signals and foundations removed
• New traffic signal system installed
• New roadway base and concrete curbing installed
• Structural layer of asphalt placed
The project is paid for mostly with the county's penny sales tax surcharge.
A multi-use pedestrian and bicycle pathway is paid for from property tax revenue from the Parkside Community Redevelopment Agency.
