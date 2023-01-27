Traffic slow on Interstate (copy)

Interstate 75 traffic was slowed northbound on Friday after a crash near Mile Marker 170.

PORT CHARLOTTE - Interstate 75  northbound is down to a single lane after a crash early Friday, authorities stated.  

"I-75 northbound is down to one lane just south of MM 170," Charlotte County Sheriff's Office stated in a social media post. 


