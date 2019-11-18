ENGLEWOOD — A seance, a football game and a night of drinking led to the arrest of a woman who allegedly knocked a man unconscious last week in his home.
According to an arrest affidavit, Kristie Johnson, 35, had been dropped off at her mother's house in Englewood with her children on Nov. 11 because she was arguing with her husband. Johnson had been drinking and was impaired and reportedly left her mother's house to go to a neighbor's for more alcohol.
The victim, his fiancée and son had returned home around 7 p.m. from picking up a table and some chairs at a friend's house shortly before Johnson arrived, according to an arrest affidavit.
Johnson reportedly wanted to do a seance, which the four did together in their kitchen.
Then, the victim wanted to watch Monday Night Football. He sat down on the couch in the living room, but Johnson allegedly grabbed the remote out of his hand and told him the TV was his fiancée's, not his.
When he tried to get the remote back, she bit his arm, kicked him in the crotch, and punched him in the face, according to an arrest affidavit.
He told her he wasn't putting up with her actions and left, but then she grabbed him by the back of the head and slung him down the hallway. He hit a shelf, then knocked his head on the floor and blacked out, according to the affidavit. He was unconscious for about a minute, he later told law enforcement.
The victim's fiancée separated the two, and the victim went to sit on the lanai on a couch by the pool. She thought he was okay, and everyone went to sleep.
In the morning, she had Johnson leave before the victim woke up. When she tried to wake the victim, he wouldn't wake up. After trying for 20 minutes, she got scared and called 911, according to the affidavit.
Before emergency personnel arrived, the victim was awake, complaining that his head, neck, and back hurt badly, and he needed to go to the hospital.
Johnson had reportedly been drinking an alcoholic beverage straight from the bottle during the incident. The victim said he knew it would be a bad night because she gets out of control when she drinks alcohol.
Johnson was charged with battery and remains in custody at the Charlotte County Jail.
She was previously arrested in March after leaving her five children in the car while she went to drink at Bandito's Bar in Englewood. She was on probation for contributing to the delinquency of a minor when she was arrested Wednesday and has also been charged with a probation violation.
Email: anne.easker@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.