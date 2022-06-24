Realtors associations' data for Charlotte and Sarasota counties shows inventory levels rose in May as more were selling their homes on the heels of the recent buying frenzy.
"The market has done a little shift, but nothing major and nothing concerning," said Sharon Neuhofer, president of Realtors of Punta Gorda-Port Charlotte-North Port-DeSoto.
She said inventory was up over the previous month and that prices have "definitely been stabilizing, but it's still a sellers market."
Inventory was also up again in Sarasota County. Data from the Realtor Association of Sarasota and Manatee shows the residential market also reports the highest recorded prices for all property types in the two counties.
There were fewer closed sales and an increase in new listings in Sarasota County, which mirrored what was happening with single family homes in Charlotte County in May.
Charlotte County single family homes
"The market is definitely stabilizing," Neuhofer said.
She said although there has been some softening of prices in Charlotte County, due to higher interest rates.
"But if a home is priced right, it will sell."
She compared the current market activity to that of a couple of months ago, when "buyers were willing to jump through the hoops."
She said the market is not "boiling hot, it is simmering."
In May, there were 545 closed sales versus 578 the previous month, down 2.9% from year over year.
There still were 234 cash buyers in May, representing 42.9% of sales, compared with 275 cash buyers in April, or 47.6%.
The average sale price of a home in May was $484,203; April's was $507,350. May's average reflected a 20.6% increase from the previous year.
For the 13th consecutive month, the median price of homes sold was 100% of the original listed price.
Inventory for single family homes in May was at 1.7 months, up from 1.4 months in April.
This was due to more homes coming on the market; there were 720 new listings in May compared to 704 in April, and 848 active listings in May versus 711 in April.
Townhomes and condos
There was an uptick in condo and townhome sales - 144 closed in May, up a modest four units from April.
There were 90 who paid in cash in May, or 62,5%. In April, 92 paid cash, or 65.7%.
The average sale price of $319,678 was little changed from April's $320,058.
Like single family homes, the median price of homes sold was 100% of the original listed price.
Inventory was also up from April -- 1.3 months compared with one month in April.
Punta Gorda-Port Charlotte-North Port
The data for Punta Gorda, Port Charlotte and North Port shows inventory levels ticked up in May. There was 1.5 months of inventory for single family homes, and 1.3 months for townhomes and condos.
The median sale price for single family homes of $385,000 was lower than April's $399,000, but up 26.2% from a year ago.
The average sale price for single family homes of $454,415 was down from April's $478,868, but 42.8% of buyers paid cash.
Also, the median percentage of the original listed price received was 100% as it has been for over a year.
Townhomes and condos saw a similar trend.
The median sale price for townhomes and condos was $282,000, down from April's $289,750, but up 23.7% from the previous year.
The average sale price of $318,755 was up from April's $306,616, up 32.3% from a year ago.
More than 50% of condo and townhome buyers paid cash, and the median percentage of the original listed price received of 100% was actually down a tad from April's 100.1%.
Sarasota County
For the second month in a row, the inventory of active listings increased year over year in May 2022. The residential market also reported the highest recorded prices for all property types.
The median price for single family homes of $495,000 was up 21.6%; the median price paid was 100% of the original listed price.
There were 910 closed sales in May in which 466 buyers paid cash.
The average sale price paid was $686,846, up 15.7% from the previous year.
RASM President Tony Veldkamp addressed rising interest rates.
"If the time is right for someone to purchase a home, they should not let interest rates deter them if they can afford the increase in payments," Veldkamp said. "Homes can be permanent, whereas interest rates are temporary."
He said a homeowner can live in their home "for the next 20 to 30 years or more, but you can refinance that loan in two years, five years, or ten years; whenever interest rates become more favorable."
Condos and townhomes data mirrored the performance of single family homes.
Inventory was at a one month supply, slightly lower than inventory for single family homes.
There were 532 closed sales, down 1.7% from a year ago.
There were 363 buyers who paid cash, which was an increase of 14.9% from a year ago.
The median sale price of $403,000 represented a 29% increase year over year, and the median percentage of the original list price received was 100%.
The average price of condos and townhomes stood at $578,037, down 0.8% from a year ago.
