More than 44 million Americans have a mental health issue,
according to MentalHealthAmerica.net.
And, though the lines of communication regarding mental health care have progressively opened wider in our country, there are millions of people who lack access to proper mental health care. As MentalHealthAmerica.net reported, nine million Americans have unmet needs regarding their care.
Sometimes in more severe cases, there are individuals who need immediate help.
The Florida Mental Health Act of 1971 and Marchman Act are two laws adopted to protect and treat individuals who may be suffering from symptoms of mental illness or substance abuse. The laws allow for law enforcement, or medical professionals, to involuntarily admit individuals for assessment, and in some case, treatment.
Most of those with issues are taken to treatment by law enforcement officers — regardless of whether they request help or are able to afford the treatment.
“Because (Charlotte Behavioral) is a Baker Act receiving facility, we have to continue to receive Baker Acts from law enforcement even when we are full,” said Vicky Scanlon, CEO of CBHC. Scanlon said the influx of patients often is greater than the facility’s space would normally allow.
The Baker Act 2015/16 Fiscal Year report completed by The University of South Florida presents a more comprehensive breakdown of numbers, including the location/custody of the person when they underwent involuntary examination. For children less than 18 than includes school, Department of Children and Family (DCF) custody, or Department of Juvenile Justice custody. For adults, it can include an assisted living facility, jail, and nursing homes. The report further breaks down the data by listing who initiated the examinations such as: law enforcement, mental health professionals, and judges; with law enforcement making up for more than half statewide, at 50.86% or 98,840 in 2015-2016.
Despite the law’s long history, questions remain regarding the logistics of how it works, who pays for the treatment and where these individuals can be treated.
Meanwhile, answers to other key questions about involuntary treatment are more readily available.
Here’s a look at those.
What is the Baker Act? The Baker Act allows for the involuntary institutionalization and assessment of an individual who may be showing signs of a mental illness and is in danger of harming themselves or others, or failing to properly care for themselves. Examinations may last 72 hours after a person is deemed medically stable. The act can be initiated by judges, law enforcement, physicians, or mental health professionals.
How many people were placed under Baker Act this year in Charlotte County? According to records from The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, 895 individuals were placed under Baker Act in 2018, which only includes cases where deputies were involved or on-scene.
How does this number compare to previous years? In 2017, there were 1,107 individuals placed under Baker Act, and 886 in 2016 in Charlotte County, which were initiated by law enforcement. As the USF report states, in 15-16, there was a total of 1,523 individuals involuntarily examined under the Baker Act in Charlotte County, 22.59% of which were children under the age of 18, and 11.82% of which were adults 65+. More than half of these examinations, 55.15% were initiated by law enforcement, with 43.01% being initiated by mental health professionals, and 1.84% issued by court order. According to the Baker Act Annual Report from 16-17, a story map created by Kim Lersch, Ph.D, from USF, Charlotte County is on the high end of Baker Act rates, at 952 involuntary examinations per 100,000 of population.
What about in Sarasota County? In 2016, there were a total of 1,083 individuals placed under Baker Act by the sheriff’s office, 1,063 in 2017, and 975 for 2018 as of the end of November. According to the USF report, there were 3,548 individuals involuntarily examined in 2015-2016, 19.08% of which were children less than 18, 9.08% of which were adults 65+. More than half of examinations were initiated by law enforcement, at 51.92%, 45.63% by mental health professionals, and 2.45% by court order. According to the story map from USF, Sarasota County is one of the second highest in terms of Baker Act rates, at 842 per 100,000 of population.
What facilities are Baker Act receiving facilities? According to the Department of Children and Families in Florida, the Baker Act receiving facilities in Charlotte County are: Bayfront Health Punta Gorda (Riverside Behavioral Center) and Charlotte Behavioral Health Care. In Sarasota County: Coastal Behavioral Healthcare and Sarasota Memorial Hospital (Bayside Center for Behavioral).
What is the average cost? According to Scanlon, the cost to operate a Baker Act facility and to provide appropriate services for a Baker Act hold averages approximately $700-$750 per bed, per day.
So, who pays? Scanlon said the state funds 11 beds per day, of their 28-bed unit. The patient is billed based on a sliding fee scale, dependent on their income. “A large percentage of individuals cannot or do not pay and because of this, the crisis unit operates at a six-figure loss annually,” Scanlon said.
What is the Marchman Act? How does it differ from the Baker Act? Under Marchman Act, a civil court can order an impaired individual to comply with drug and alcohol assessment and treatment. According to MarchmanAct.com, a blood relative, spouse, or three unrelated concerned individuals can file a petition to the court for assessment. Because holding an individual under Marchman Act involves a court order, less are filed each year.
How many people were placed under the Marchman Act this year in Charlotte County? According to records from the sheriff’s office, 22 individuals were placed under the Marchman Act in 2018.
How does it compare to previous years? The number is in line with previous years — 25 individuals were evaluated under the Marchman Act in 2017, and 26 in 2016, according to records from the sheriff’s office.
What about in Sarasota County? According to records from the Sarasota Sheriff’s Office, 526 individuals were evaluated under the Marchman Act in 2017, and 373 as of the end of November in 2018.
What facilities are considered Marchman Act receiving facilities? According to Katie Heck, public information officer for the CCSO, Charlotte County Jail is considered a Marchman Act receiving facility. Charlotte Behavioral Health obtained their Marchman Act receiving facility licenses this month. “The facility is a locked treatment facility, which allows individuals to be evaluated in a safe environment,” Scanlon said. Prior to the facility receiving this license, the patients were going to the unlocked detox center, and about half of the patients that were dropped off by law enforcement, would leave, Scanlon said, and the facility was not yet licensed to hold them involuntarily.
In Sarasota County, patients can be evaluated at Sarasota Memorial Hospital ER under Marchman Act, however, First Step of Sarasota, Inc. is the designated Marchman Act receiving facility, where individuals can receive treatment.
What if you can’t afford treatment? Publicly funded providers cannot deny access to services based on one’s inability to pay, if space and state services are available. The act states there must be a fee system available based on the client’s ability to pay. The full charge and fee must be disclosed to the client. The client or guardian is required to contribute towards costs, based on ability to pay.
