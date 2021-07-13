PORT CHARLOTTE — Alex Meyer — better known as "Ironman Alex" on social media — will be turning 10 years old in a few weeks.
While most kids his age might be making birthday plans, the Port Charlotte boy, who is fighting brain cancer, is focused on spreading smiles and giving toys to others.
"We want to get 10,000 toys to (children's hospitals across) the state of Florida … it's pretty cool," Alex said.
For Christmas 2020, Alex and his parents, Tiffany and Tim, had a goal of collecting and donating 500 toys to Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida, where Alex was being treated for brain cancer at the time.
They ended up collecting almost 7,000 toys through their Port Charlotte home after the news spread across social media, as well as local and national news outlets.
The family started last year's toy drive after Alex overheard nurses saying the toy closet at Golisano's was running low.
For this year's Christmas toy drive, they've teamed up with Heroes Unmasked, a nonprofit organization based in Southwest Florida.
"Instead of just donating toys to one hospital like last year, we partnered with Heroes Unmasked so we can have a bigger impact," Tiffany said. "This is a group of volunteers who dress up as superheroes and take toys to hospitals and then directly to children’s homes across the entire state."
Tiffany went on to say that their family won't be buying toys for this year's Christmas drive.
They will, however, be donating $1 for every toy donated to the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation.
"So $10,000 could be going to research at the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation," Tiffany said. "It’s awesome because Alex’s original goal was to spread smiles but now it’s spreading smiles across the state while also funding a cure."
The family doesn't plan on beginning Christmas collections until the end of August or the beginning of September, Tiffany said.
In the meantime, they're taking on Christmas in July.
"We’re not collecting toys yet," Tiffany said. "But as far as Christmas in July, a lot of people send toys during Christmas but they don’t think about the rest of the year so this is going to fill up hospital closets for this time of year."
The Meyer family has already donated 510 toys to Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C., through financial donations collected during last year's drive.
"That is where Alex underwent his craniotomy," Tiffany said. "We picked hospitals that have had some connection to him."
Through Amazon, the Meyers family is selecting toys to be delivered to a different hospital each week.
"Each hospital, I've slated a minimum of 500 toys," Tiffany said. "For those hospitals, that’s all being purchased with funds raised for Alex last year after his story hit national news.
"Every dollar that has ever been donated to us (around $20,000), we put in a savings account to use for future donations and so that is going to families in need."
For the remainder of July, they also have donations going to MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital in Houston and plans to donate to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston, as well as Alex's local pediatrician.
"This will be our second Christmas with cancer and even though we strive very, very (hard) with purpose to stay positive and joyful," Tiffany said, "I think we do have days where it’s not.
"Doing this will again bring more positivity into our home; it hits a lot of positives."
More information about Alex, his treatments and the toy drive can be found on his Facebook group page or by going to Facebook.com/groups/542368930005532.
