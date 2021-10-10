PORT CHARLOTTE — Alex Meyer — better known as “Ironman Alex” on social media — has kicked of his second annual Christmas toy drive.
He and his parents, Tiffany and Tim Meyer, have set a goal of collecting 10,000 toys to go to children’s hospitals around Florida.
"Five days in and we have a steady steam of packages arriving at our door," Tiffany Meyer told The Daily Sun recently. "Every box makes Alex smile as he reads the label to see if it says, 'Alex Meyer Toy Drive.'"
She went on to say that if the family continues with a steady steam of toys over the next eight weeks, "we will be thrilled and ready to spread the smiles."
The toys collected will be going to children at Alex's current hospital, John Hopkins All Children's Hospital in St. Petersburg, as well as to other hospitals that treat sick children across the state.
Alex was diagnosed with inoperable brain cancer in March 2020 and continues to receive chemotherapy treatments and other checkups.
"We are also ready to donate towards a cure to the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation," Tiffany Meyer said.
Every donated toy equals a $1 donation towards brain cancer research.
"We hope to reach Alex's goal of 10,000 toys, so we can personally donate $10,000 as a family," she said. "Smiles and research for a cure — it doesn't get better than this."
The family began their toy drive last Christmas after Alex overheard nurses saying the toy closet at Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida was running low.
Working out of their Port Charlotte home, they had a goal of collecting and donating 500 toys to Golisano, where Alex was being treated for brain cancer at the time.
They ended up collecting almost 7,000 toys after the news spread across social media, as well as local and national news outlets.
The Meyer family also took on Christmas in July this year, donating over 2,000 toys to hospitals through financial donations collected during last year’s drive.
Some of those hospitals included the Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C., MD Anderson Children’s Cancer Hospital in Houston and Golisano, as well as Alex’s local pediatrician.
"Golisano had a need for stuffed animals, arts and crafts, and infant toys, so we went that route and helped a local need," Tiffany Meyer said.
More information about the 2021 Christmas toy drive can be found on Alex's Facebook Page, Ironman Alex Fights Brain Cancer.
Donations can be made through the Ironman Alex Toy Drive on Amazon, or through the Ironman Alex's Toy Drive's Charity Target Registry on Target.
