John Chalifoux’s biggest question for bar owners in downtown Punta Gorda is, how loud does the music really need to be?
“How loud do they have to have it? When it gets to be 2 a.m. and I’m woken up by bass (heavy) music, I’ve had enough,” said Chalifoux, who lives in the city’s Historic District.
At Wednesday’s City Council meeting, council members will discuss potential resolutions to moderate loud music in the city’s central business district.
The meeting begins at 9 a.m. at City Hall, 326 W. Marion Ave.
Many of the bars and restaurants in the downtown area consistently host live bands and music at night and on weekend afternoons.
Leroy’s Southern Kitchen and Bar posted a message on Facebook encouraging people to come to the council meeting to speak against a noise crackdown.
The post stated, “Downtown is (a) business district and that’s what happens within a business district. We already have to stop by 11. Now they want to make it 9 p.m. Let’s just stifle business some more.”
In the city’s agenda documents, no cut-off times are listed as part of the City Council’s discussion.
Of the city’s 31 noise complaints since 2018, Chalifoux has filed the most as an individual, with 11 total, five of which were just this year.
“I’m trying to be reasonable but in the same token, I don’t think they (bar owners) are extending the reason back to us,” Chalifoux said.
Currently, the city allows business owners to “police themselves,” a decision made by a consensus of local business representatives, according to Wednesday’s agenda documents.
“As a contractor, we have requirements and if you don’t meet them, there are consequences,” said Chalifoux, a construction company owner.
“(I called one restaurant) and the manager said we have no requirements or obligations to turn the music down,” Chalifoux said. “I could hear it from my house, which is seven or eight blocks away. You don’t think that’s too loud?”
City code states it is unlawful for any person to make, cause or permit noise or sounds that are offensive beyond the location of where the sounds are being created.
“I think it’s about time that city has an ordinance because this ‘self-policing’ doesn’t work,” Chalifoux said. “The City Council is spending money on pickleball noise and that’s during the day. How many residents does that affect?”
Currently, the city is considering ways to limit the noise created by pickleball at the courts in Gilchrist Park, which stretches along West Retta Esplanade across the street from homeowners in the city’s Historic District.
“A lot of my neighbors complain about the music too, but they don’t want to do anything about it. They don’t want to contact the police,” Chalifoux said. “You see my name so much in the city’s list of noise complaints because I’ve been documenting it. The only way to do that is to call the police and make it part of the city’s records.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.